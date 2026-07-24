Meet Prithvi Sanghani: Farmer's Daughter Who Built Vikram-1's Guidance System

When India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, Vikram-1, successfully reached orbit, it marked a significant milestone for the country's private space sector. Behind the mission was the hard work of several engineers, including Prithvi Sanghani, an aerospace engineer from a farmer's family in Gujarat, whose journey is inspiring aspiring students across the country.

From A Farmer's Family To India's Space Mission

Prithvi Sanghani, who hails from a farmer's family in Gujarat, was part of the Skyroot Aerospace team that developed Vikram-1. She worked on the rocket's autopilot and guidance system, one of the mission's critical technologies, contributing to the successful launch of India's first privately built orbital rocket.

Her journey from a small-town background to working on a landmark space mission serves as an inspiration for students who aspire to build careers in science and engineering.

Educational Background



Prithvi completed her Bachelor of Engineering from Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science between 2012 and 2016. She later pursued an MTech in Aerospace Engineering from the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), an institute affiliated with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Career With DRDO And Skyroot Aerospace

After completing her postgraduate studies, Prithvi joined the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) under DRDO, where she served as a Project Manager.

She later joined Skyroot Aerospace, the Hyderabad-based space-tech company developing the Vikram series of launch vehicles. At Skyroot, she was entrusted with developing the autopilot and guidance system for Vikram-1, a key component responsible for the rocket's navigation and flight control.



India Joins US, China In Elite Club As Private Rocket Reaches Orbit

Following the successful mission, India joined the United States and China as one of the few countries where a private company has successfully placed a rocket into orbit.

What Is Vikram-1?

Named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space programme, Vikram-1 is a four-stage launch vehicle designed to provide fast and reliable launch services for small satellites. The rocket is expected to strengthen India's growing private space ecosystem and expand commercial satellite launch capabilities.