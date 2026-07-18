"Average Age Just 28": Skyroot Co-Founder Reveals Young Team Behind India's Rocket Mission

Cheers and congratulations filled the room at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre following the successful launch of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1. The celebration intensified when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the team directly. Commending the young scientists and engineers for a historic breakthrough in India's private space sector, the Prime Minister noted that their success had brought great pride to the entire nation.

Speaking to Skyroot CEO and Co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana and his team, PM Modi said the mission had not only taken India's space ambitions forward but had also inspired the dreams of young Indians.

"You have planted India's aspirations in space and have also given roots to the dreams of the youth," PM Modi told Chandana during the nine-minute call.

Highlighting the youth-driven nature of the mission, Chandana told the Prime Minister that the average age of the Skyroot team was just 28 years.

PM Modi praised the young workforce, saying their achievement reflected the potential of India's youth when given the opportunity and trust.

"Your team has proved my faith in the youth of India right. Many doubted our space dreams, but this team has shown that if trusted, Indian youth can do wonders," the Prime Minister said.

As Chandana thanked PM Modi for taking the time to call the team, the Prime Minister said he wanted to be part of the historic moment.

Referring to the mission's name, 'Aagaman', PM Modi said the launch marked only the beginning of Skyroot's journey and that many more achievements were ahead for the company.

The Skyroot co-founder also shared an emotional moment with the Prime Minister, revealing that the handwritten "Vande Mataram" note sent by PM Modi before the launch had travelled to space aboard Vikram-1.

"Vande Mataram is now in space," Chandana told the Prime Minister.

Explaining his decision to send the note, PM Modi said he chose the words because 2026 marks 150 years of the national song and because "Vande Mataram" has always inspired India's youth.

"You have lived the spirit of Vande Mataram," the Prime Minister told the team.

PM Modi ended the call by encouraging the Skyroot team, saying, "Aap aage badhiye, soar high. I am with you."

Later, in a post on X, PM Modi described the successful launch of Vikram-1 as a "defining moment" in India's space journey. He said the increasing participation of private companies was opening new possibilities and accelerating innovation in the country's space sector.