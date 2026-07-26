"Universe Adds Its Own Touch": Skyroot CEO Shares Mesmerising Sunrise From Vikram-1

A week after scripting history with the launch of Mission Aagaman, Indian private space startup Skyroot Aerospace has shared a stunning video showing Vikram-1's first sunrise in orbit - a moment that happened because of an unexpected delay before liftoff. The footage, captured by an onboard camera, shows sunlight emerging from behind the rocket's Orbital Adjustment Module, framed perfectly through a diamond-shaped structure on the spacecraft. The striking visual has quickly drawn attention online for its cinematic appearance.

Skyroot Aerospace co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana explained on X that the perfect alignment of the Sun occurred because the launch was held for 35 minutes and 30 seconds, delaying liftoff to 12:05:30 pm. The postponement changed the spacecraft's position relative to the Sun, creating a rare viewing angle that would otherwise not have occurred.

"Some moments can't be engineered. That perfect sun angle happened only because of the launch hold—we lifted off 35 minutes and 30 seconds later than planned, at 12:05:30. Sometimes, the universe adds its own touch. This will be one of the most beautiful footages ever captured from space," he wrote.

Watch the video here:

About Skyroot Aerospace

Founded in 2018 by former ISRO scientists Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, Skyroot Aerospace is among India's leading private space companies. Based in Hyderabad, the startup focuses on developing affordable and responsive launch vehicles for small satellites.

Skyroot became the first Indian private company to launch a rocket into space in 2022 with Vikram-S, a suborbital demonstrator mission that marked a major milestone for India's private space sector.

What is Vikram-1?

Vikram-1 is Skyroot Aerospace's first orbital launch vehicle and the company's maiden rocket designed to place satellites into Earth orbit. It successfully completed its maiden orbital test flight on July 18, lifting off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The three-stage rocket is capable of carrying small satellites to low-Earth orbit and is intended to provide commercial launch services for customers in India and abroad. It incorporates several advanced technologies, including carbon-composite structures, 3D-printed engines and modular design to reduce launch costs and turnaround time.