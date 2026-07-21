'Voice of Mars for NASA' Applauds Skyroot On Maiden Success Of Vikram-1

When Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket successfully reached orbit on its maiden mission, it marked a historic milestone for India's private space sector. Achieving orbit on a first attempt is considered one of the toughest challenges in rocketry. Even some of the world's most celebrated space companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX took multiple attempts before reaching that goal.

Now, that achievement has received a significant endorsement from an influential voice in global space exploration.

Dr Swati Mohan, the American aerospace engineer known around the world as the "Voice of Mars for NASA," has applauded Skyroot Aerospace for accomplishing what many thought would be extraordinarily difficult for a start-up.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Dr Mohan described the achievement as a major step for India's growing private space ecosystem and a strong indication of what lies ahead for the young company. "It's not an easy thing to achieve orbit and the success of Skyroot on its maiden attempt bodes very well for its future of being able to provide an indigenous launch capability for India," Dr Mohan said.

Coming from an engineer who played a central role in one of NASA's greatest modern triumphs, the praise carries considerable weight. Dr Mohan became a household name across the world when she helped narrate the dramatic '8 minutes of terror' landing of NASA's Perseverance Rover on Mars in February 2021. Her calm, confident voice delivered the words that millions remember literally as "Perseverance's voice" when it successfully touched down on the Red Planet. The mission also carried Ingenuity, the tiny helicopter that later achieved humanity's first powered flight on another world, incidentally made by an Indian engineer at NASA Dr Bob Balaram.

For many space enthusiasts, she became the voice associated with one of humanity's greatest interplanetary achievements.

Today, that same voice is applauding a young Indian start up that has launched its name into the history books.

Dr Swati Mohan with ISRO's crack team of interplanetary mission specialists Dr Puneet Mishra and Dr Priyanka Mishra

Photo Credit: Pallava Bagla

The significance of Vikram-1 extends beyond a successful launch. The mission demonstrated that Indian private industry can design, build and launch an orbital rocket using indigenous capabilities. It validated 8 years of development work by a team whose average age is barely 28.

Skyroot's success is also a validation of India's decision to open the space sector to private participation. Vikram-1 has shown that ambitious start-ups can also become serious players in the space economy.

Company's CEO Pawan Chandana has repeatedly described Skyroot's vision as "Made in India, Made for the World." That vision is now receiving appreciation from California, one of the world's foremost centres of aerospace innovation.

Dr Mohan believes the larger transformation underway in space is being driven by falling costs and expanding opportunities. "I believe so. The whole new space economy is really changing how we envision the space industry," she said while discussing the future of small rockets and satellite services. "Being able to lower the cost of entry both in launch, in satellite builds and in operations through various technologies really creates a magnitude reduction in the cost of entry into the space program."

Her comments reflect a profound change taking place globally. Smaller launch vehicles, compact satellites and advanced technologies are making access to space more affordable than ever before. This is enabling universities, start ups, research institutions and smaller nations to participate in activities that were once available only to major powers.

Dr Mohan believes this trend will continue to accelerate. "That allows for new players, that allows for smaller companies or more organisations to actually be able to put in that upfront cost to reach orbital space," she said.

"The more players we have, the more opportunities and the more organisations that can actually leverage this space environment as a potential source of an economy that bodes well for the future."

These observations resonate strongly with what Skyroot is trying to achieve.

Vikram-1's maiden mission was not simply about putting a rocket into orbit. The flight demonstrated technologies that can support future commercial launches and provide greater access to space for customers around the world. The mission carried multiple payloads and showcased the capabilities of a startup that began with the dream of making space more accessible.

The launch also represented years of hard work by young engineers who dared to challenge conventional thinking in an industry often regarded as one of the most demanding fields of engineering.

When reminded that the average age at Skyroot Aerospace is about 28, Dr Mohan had a message for the company's young engineers and leaders. "I will say keep persevering."

"You've taken an excellent first step. There are many steps to come, but as long as persevere and keep through all this, you have huge potential to achieve greatness."

The message is especially meaningful because perseverance has defined her own professional journey. It is also a word that inevitably brings to mind NASA's Perseverance rover, the mission that made her famous around the world.

From helping guide humanity's exploration of Mars to encouraging India's next generation of space entrepreneurs, Dr Mohan's words underline the growing global recognition of India's space ambitions.

For Skyroot Aerospace, the successful maiden flight of Vikram-1 has already secured a place in history. But the endorsement from one of America's most respected aerospace engineers provides something equally valuable: international validation.

As India's private space sector gathers momentum and new players prepare for their own missions, the applause from the 'Voice of Mars for NASA' serves as a reminder that the world is watching. And the message from California is clear.

Skyroot's first step into orbit may be only the beginning or Aagman as the mission was called.