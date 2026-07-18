'History Made': Gautam Adani Congratulates Skyroot For Vikram-1 Launch

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday congratulated Skyroot Aerospace on the successful orbital launch of Vikram-1, saying the landmark mission marks the beginning of a new chapter for India's private space industry and reflects the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In a post on social media platform X, Gautam Adani said the successful maiden orbital flight of Vikram-1, which achieved all its mission objectives, is a historic milestone for India's rapidly growing private space ecosystem.

"Massive congratulations to Pawan Chandana, Bharat Daka, the brilliant Skyroot Aerospace team and the enablers at ISRO and IN-SPACe," the Adani Group Chairman said.

He said history had been made as India's private space sector entered a new era with Vikram-1 successfully accomplishing all mission objectives during its maiden orbital flight.

"History has been made as India's private space sector enters a new era with Vikram-1 acing all mission objectives on its maiden orbital flight. True proof of what Atmanirbhar Bharat means!" Gautam Adani mentioned.

Calling the mission a testament to India's self-reliance, he said the achievement demonstrated the true meaning of Atmanirbhar Bharat and underscored the country's growing technological capabilities.

"With the average age of the team just 28 years, this is proof for the world what young India can achieve. Jai Hind!" the Adani Group Chairman stated.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Vikram-1 under Mission Aagaman, making India the third country after the United States and China to have a private company capable of launching a rocket into orbit.

Named after Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space programme, the four-stage Vikram-1 launch vehicle is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services for small satellites.

The mission is also expected to strengthen India's position in the global commercial launch market.

The seven-storey rocket is headed for a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of about 450 km.

With the successful launch, India joined an exclusive group of nations where private companies have demonstrated orbital launch capability.

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