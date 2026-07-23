Skyroot's Vikram-1 Successful, But Operational Payloads Have Mixed Results

Skyroot Aerospace's maiden orbital launch vehicle, Vikram-1, has achieved what many thought would take years for a private Indian start-up. The rocket successfully reached space and demonstrated that a privately developed Indian orbital launcher can perform a complex mission. Yet for many of the experimental payloads riding atop the rocket, the story has been more nuanced.

While some payloads achieved all their objectives, others only partially succeeded. But across the board, mission teams agree on one thing - The flight delivered invaluable real-world space data that could never have been obtained on the ground.

The mission carried a variety of experimental and operational payloads, including technology demonstrations, nanosatellites and space debris removal technologies. For India's growing private space ecosystem, Vikram-1 represented a rare opportunity to test ambitious hardware in orbit.

One of the most closely watched experiments was Cosmoserve's Active Debris Removal payload called Embrace. The mission aimed to demonstrate a soft robotic capture system designed to help tackle the growing problem of dangerous space debris orbiting Earth.

According to Chiranjeevi Phanindra, the company's founder, the payload successfully survived launch, and several critical systems operated exactly as expected once in orbit.

"Cosmoserve's maiden mission, Embrace, was successfully launched on board Skyroot's Vikram-1. The soft robotic capture system withstood all launch conditions, and major systems like the actuation system, along with our software, functioned as expected," he said.

However, the mission did not unfold entirely according to plan.

Add image caption here

The robotic petals that were designed to open after reaching orbit failed to deploy. According to the company, detailed investigations suggest that an unusual settling of the petals may have occurred because of a combination of extreme space conditions.

"The robotic petals, which were supposed to open, could not do so due to an unusual settling of the petals, which might have been caused by a combination of extreme space conditions," Chiranjeevi explained.

Yet despite the setback, Cosmoserve considers the mission a major success from a technology validation perspective.

"This test flight provided significant data to validate the system, which otherwise wouldn't have been obtained through ground tests," he said.

The economics alone underline why start-ups are eager to fly experimental hardware at the earliest possible opportunity.

"If we were to build an entire satellite to test the system, it would cost $3 to 5 million. But through this mission, the test data was obtained at less than $100,000, a 50 times lower cost. That is the beauty of this mission," Chiranjeevi noted.

Mission Aagaman enabled the young company to place an Active Debris Removal payload in space less than a year after beginning operations. The payload was flown as a hosted experiment and depended on the stabilized upper stage of Vikram 1 for its brief test window.

According to Chiranjeevi, the team had only about 100 seconds after orbital insertion to conduct their experiment before losing control of the hosted payload.

Even with the deployment anomaly, the mission produced one unforgettable moment.

"The view of the Embrace payload with Earth and the horizon in the background was a goose bump moment for all of us at Cosmoserve," he said.

If Cosmoserve represented the failure side of the Vikram-1 story, Grahaa Space demonstrated what a fully successful payload mission could achieve.

The Bengaluru-based space technology start-up announced that its technology demonstration nanosatellite SOLARAS successfully completed all mission objectives in low Earth orbit as part of 'Mission SIDDHI'.

According to the company, SOLARAS transmitted telemetry signals confirming healthy spacecraft operations and was successfully tracked and verified by the SSPACE Tarang ground station at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram. The signals were also received by amateur radio operators across the world, confirming the satellite's successful operation after deployment.

The mission validated Grahaa Space's indigenous stackable nanosatellite platform and spacecraft systems under actual space conditions. The satellite also successfully transmitted payload data, meeting another important mission objective.

Ramesh Kumar V, Co-founder and CEO of Grahaa Space, described the mission as a defining milestone.

"Mission SIDDHI is a proud milestone for our team. We set out to prove that an indigenously designed nanosatellite platform could perform successfully in orbit, and SOLARAS has done exactly that," he said.

He thanked Skyroot Aerospace for placing the spacecraft into its intended orbit and acknowledged the support of IIST, IN-SPACe and ISRO in helping the mission reach fruition. "This is not just the completion of one mission. It is the foundation for many more, as we are building Earth observation nanosatellite technologies from India for the world," he added.

The success of SOLARAS is particularly important because Grahaa Space is working toward future Earth observation missions that can provide near real-time geospatial video and data services from orbit.

Taken together, the experiences of Cosmoserve and Grahaa Space illustrate the reality of spaceflight. Launching hardware into orbit

is never routine, especially for first-generation systems and young start-ups. Success is not always measured in simple terms of pass or fail. Sometimes a mission that only partially achieves its objectives can generate more engineering insight than a perfect ground test.

For Skyroot Aerospace, that may be the most significant outcome of all. Vikram-1 demonstrated that India now possesses an emerging commercial launch ecosystem capable of giving startups relatively quick and affordable access to space. Some payloads performed exactly as intended. Others encountered unexpected conditions and revealed design weaknesses that engineers can now address.

In the end, Vikram-1's maiden mission was successful as a launch vehicle.

For the payloads it carried, the results were indeed a mixed bag. But whether they experienced triumph, partial success, or failure, the companies behind them returned with something perhaps even more valuable than perfect results: Real spaceflight experience and data that will shape the next generation of Indian space technology.