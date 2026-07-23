Amid CJP Protest Crackdown, Lawyers To Recite Preamble At Supreme Court Lawn

Amid continuing criticism of the police crackdown on the Cockroach Janata Party-led march to Parliament, several lawyers are set to recite the Preamble and sing the National Anthem in a show of solidarity, saying the exercise is aimed at "saving the constitution and democracy" in the country.

The gathering is expected to take place at the Supreme Court lawn around 1:15 pm on Thursday. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising has also urged lawyers to join the event without raising slogans.

A message has also been circulating among Supreme Court lawyers' groups since Wednesday night. The message reads: "Save Democracy, Save Constitution".

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Association for Advocates-on-Record issued public statements condemning the use of force by Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) against protesters during the July 20 march to Parliament led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

In its resolution, the SCBA said, "The Supreme Court Bar Association strongly condemns the brutal lathi charge on innocent students, which resulted in several students sustaining serious injuries. Members of the legal fraternity, including members of the SCBA, were also injured during the incident."

The association said members of the Bar, including SCBA members, were injured during the incident. It stated that the use of excessive and disproportionate force against peaceful students and members of the Bar was unacceptable in a democratic society.

The SCBA called upon the authorities to conduct an immediate, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the incident, identify those responsible for the alleged excessive use of force, and take appropriate action.

It further said, "The use of excessive and disproportionate force against peaceful students and members of the Bar is deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable in a democratic society. The SCBA calls upon the concerned authorities to conduct an immediate, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the incident, identify those responsible for the excessive use of force, and take appropriate action in accordance with law."

More than 650 lawyers on Wednesday issued a statement describing the police crackdown on the CJP-led student march to Parliament as an attack on constitutional values.

The SCBA also called for an impartial and time-bound inquiry into the police action.

The developments came even as the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the police action. During the mention of the matter, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant refused to entertain video evidence and told the petitioner, "Don't waste our time."

The developments also coincide with proceedings in the Delhi High Court, which on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Police seeking their replies to three PILs alleging excessive use of force by police during the protest march.