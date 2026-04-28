In Bengal, "UP's Singham" Warns Candidate, BJP vs Trinamool Follows

A video of IPS officer and "encounter specialist" Ajay Pal Sharma warning a Trinamool candidate has gone viral, adding to the heated politics of West Bengal ahead of second phase elections. Sharma was seen in the video warning Jehangir Khan and other troublemakers of strict action if anyone tried to disrupt the election process.

This led to a major controversy with the Trinamool asserting that it will drag Sharma to court and take strict action against if he does any "illegal activities or anti-constitutional acts." Siding with the Trinamool, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called Sharma a "tested agent" of the BJP.

Who Is Ajay Pal Sharma?

Ajay Pal Sharma is a 2011-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Known as an encounter specialist, Sharma has earned the 'Singham' moniker for his strict action against criminals. He is currently posted as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Prayagraj. Before becoming a police officer, he had studied dental science. The IPS officer was deputed as a police observer in West Bengal by the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections. He has been sent to the sensitive South 24 Paraganas district, the stronghold of Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

The Viral Video

A video of IPS officer Sharma issuing a strict warning to potential troublemakers has gone viral ahead of the second phase of voting. Sources suggest that upon reaching the area, the locals complained to him that the associates of Khan, Trinamool's candidate from Falta, had been intimidating voters in the area. He immediately visited Khan's residence and office, accompanied by central and forces, and warned that anyone tried will be dealt in the strictest manner.

Ajay Pal Sharma, the encounter specialist and Singham of UP police, is deployed as police observer of South 24 Parganas. He just read the riot act to Bhaipo's henchman Jehangir Khan's family members.



Nobody can stop this election from being the most free and fair election in 50… pic.twitter.com/p3WOLLXL6d — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 27, 2026

"Aaspaas ke jitne bhi log hai, achhi tarah se samajh le, agar kisine badmashi kari, unka kaide se ilaj kiya jayega. Agar kahise khabar aa gyi, ki kisine koi khurafat karne ki, kisiko padesan karne ki koshish ki hai, to uske khabar bhi ache se lenge hum (Everyone around must get this clear. If anyone engages in mischief, they will be dealt with strictly. If we receive any report that someone has tried to cause trouble or harass anyone, we will deal with them severely)," he is heard saying in a video.

Then turning to Khan's house, he said, " "Jahangir ki ghar wale bhi khade hai, usko bata dena kaide se - yeh baar baar jo khabar aa raha hai ke Jahangir ke log dhamka rahe hain, toh phir achchhe se khabar lenge. Phir baad mein rona aur pachtana mat (Jahangir's family members are also here. Let him know. There have been repeated reports that his associates are intimidating people. If this continues, we will deal with them very sternly. Do not come crying or regretting it later.)"

Political War Of Words

The BJP shared Sharma's video with a warning that anyone who "dares to act oversmart will be taught a lesson". Referring Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Khan, it said, "Ajay Pal Sharma, the encounter specialist and Singham of UP police, is deployed as police observer of South 24 Parganas. He just read the riot act to Bhaipo's henchman Jehangir Khan's family members."

"Nobody can stop this election from being the most free and fair election in 50 years and anyone who dares to act oversmart will be taught a lesson," the BJP said.

Yogi Adityanath's encounter specialist Ajay Pal Sharma has just been parachuted in by the Election Commission as police observer for South 24 Parganas. This is the same man whose badge of honour is a body count from “encounters” and whose real speciality is turning the police… pic.twitter.com/P2RzYIDU4C — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 27, 2026

Hitting back at the BJP, the Trinamool asserted that "Bengal is no Uttar Pradesh." In a "word of caution", it also warned Sharma against behaving in a manner unbecoming of a neutral observer. "Step out of line, take matters into your own hands, or behave in a manner unbecoming of a neutral observer, and you will pay the price, democratically, but unforgivingly," the party said.

Akhilesh Yadav Joins Attack On BJP

Akhilesh Yadav lent his voice in support of Trinamool, describing Sharma as a "BJP agent". Confident that the Trinamool will win the elections, he said a probe will be conducted into the "agents of the BJP agenda" at the right time.

"These are unregistered underground members posing as officers. We won't let them flee, nor go underground. They will be tracked down and brought out and punished for their misdeeds. Criminals of democracy will not be spared," he said.