Opinion | The Two Bengals, North vs South

There is a moment, somewhere between Farakka and Murshidabad, where the train from New Jalpaiguri crosses the Ganges, and Bengal changes its very character. The air changes. The rice fields flatten. The rivers slow. And the politics - which in the north has the open, contestable quality of a mountain debate - tightens into something older, denser, more Byzantine. You have crossed, without announcement, from one Bengal into another.

The 2026 West Bengal assembly elections have made this invisible border visible. Phase One, which swept across 152 constituencies on April 23, was a northerner's election: Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, the Dooars and the Teesta corridor, the foothills of the Himalayan borderlands, the tea garden towns with their peculiar colonial melancholy and their layered tribal and refugee identities. It returned a staggering 93.19% turnout - the highest in the state's history since Independence, a figure that would astonish most functioning democracies.

Phase Two, on April 29, will enter a different civilisation: Kolkata and its satellite cities, the tidal deltaic world of the Sunderbans, the crowded industrial wastelands of Howrah, the paddy-and-politics terrain of the two Medinipurs.

To understand why this matters - why the number 142 carries more electoral weight than 152 - one must understand what each Bengal believes about itself, what it fears, and what it wants.

In North, BJP campaigns on identity

North Bengal is a place of arrivals. The Gorkhas arrived from Nepal; the Rajbonshis have lived here since memory began; the refugees from East Pakistan came in waves after Partition and again after 1971; the tea-garden workers, mostly Adivasi, were brought here by the British from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh more than a century ago and never fully left. It is a place where identity is plural, layered, and, crucially, negotiable. It is a place, therefore, where the BJP's central proposition, that identity matters, that citizenship matters, that the question of who truly belongs is a legitimate political question, finds fertile ground.

The north has also been changed by a new geopolitical anxiety: the Siliguri Corridor, that seven-kilometre-wide chicken's neck that connects mainland India to the Northeast, runs through here. The BJP has made it a metaphor - of vulnerability, of infiltration, of what happens when a state government looks away from its borders.

In the south, particularly in Kolkata's Presidency, the BJP must speak a different language, and it knows it. The city does not respond to border anxiety. It responds to culture, to governance, to the particular Bengali pride in its own civilisational weight.

TMC's deep pockets in the Deep South of Sunderbans

First, consider the Deep South: Sunderbans and South 24 Parganas.

Mamata brings not just incumbency but something harder to quantify: the accumulated welfare architecture of 15 years. The Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, which puts money directly into women's bank accounts, has built a loyalty in South 24 Parganas and the Sunderbans that no campaign speech can easily dislodge.

This is the most difficult area to penetrate for the BJP, an arduous uphill task. In the deep south, in the tidal constituencies of Gosaba and Basanti, where roads become waterways and the nearest city feels like another country, the TMC's welfare delivery is the state. The BJP has no counter-architecture here. It has only arguments. And arguments, in a constituency where the next cyclone is already being named, are not enough.

But Middle class South Kolkata has changed

Yet, something has shifted in the middle-class drawing rooms of South Kolkata, in the coffee shops of Ballygunge, in the faculty lounges of Jadavpur. The RG Kar case did not go away. The school recruitment scam - a corruption scandal that deprived thousands of young teachers of jobs they had earned - did not go away. These are not border anxieties or cultural arguments. These are governance failures of the most intimate kind: a doctor killed in her workplace, a teacher who passed her exam and was denied her appointment. The BJP, for once, did not have to manufacture an argument. The argument came to them.

BJP's narrative shift in Kolkata and urban Bengal

In South Bengal, politics rarely arrives as a pure argument. It comes as weather-heat that gathers over rooftops, a pressure change in the crowded streets, a tightening of conversations at tea stalls and tram stops. In this summer season of campaigning, the story the BJP tells Kolkata is no longer the story it used to tell its rural outskirts.

For years, the party's voice in border - thinking Bengal had leaned toward "ghuspaith" and other rural anxieties tied to distance, to permeability, to the idea that the frontier is never only geography but also suspicion. But as the polls near and the focus sharpens on the urban spine of the state -Kolkata and the belt of seats that orbit it - the BJP has done something more subtle than change a slogan. It has changed the map of the audience's imagination.

From the borderland to the boulevard

The BJP has moved the centre of gravity from the borderland to the boulevard; from identity's anxieties to asphalt's indictments; from who belongs to how the city functions.

That shift is visible in the saffron party's own rhythms. Its social media, relentless and almost liturgical, does not speak primarily about distant plots or imagined infiltrations. It speaks about the daily ordeal of mobility.

The BJP's social media posts raise public transport as a moral question - about buses that look "weather-beaten" and roads that feel like they have been postponed from decade to decade. One recent claim insists that Kolkata's road transport system must "enter the 21st century", with the promise that on May 4, "buses will improve, roads will improve, and so will all our lives".

Even the time-stamping matters. The city is not being asked to feel right in the abstract; it is being asked to vote for relief that can be counted in minutes saved, in potholes avoided, in commutes that stop behaving like tests of endurance.

The BJP frames Kolkata as a case study in neglect. Congestion becomes not just a symptom but an emblem - so emblematic that it has been branded "the most congested city in India", with average traffic speeds of about 17.4 kmph offered like a number that can be held up in public as proof. The tenure of the ruling TMC is described as a "Maha Jungle Raj", an "era of stagnation," slow-motion failure of the systems people depend on without noticing until they break.

'Once pioneer Kolkata has now fallen': BJP campaign rhetoric

Here, the BJP's narrative has an almost cinematic structure: once pioneer, now fallen. Kolkata is reminded of its own earlier mobility myth - home to India's first metro - and then shown its contradiction. "Once a pioneer in urban mobility... the city now struggles with congestion and aging infrastructure." The implied villain is not a distant Left ideology; it is the city's compromised governance, the allegation that TMC "sacrificed the whole transport system... to syndicates and mafias". In this telling, infrastructure isn't neutral; it is a battleground where power has either been built or diverted.

Whether BJP's bet pays off will be decided - like so much else in Indian democracy - through counting and margins. But the larger spectacle is already clear: in the space between rural border narratives and the city's grid of repeated commutes, the BJP is trying to redefine what it means to "campaign" in South Bengal. Not by moving away from power, but by relocating it-one bus stop, one pothole, one congested stretch at a time.

North faces Himalayas, the South looks at Bay of Bengal

Bengal has always been two countries pretending to be one state. The north looks toward the mountains and the borderlands and is animated by a politics of territory and belonging. The south looks toward the Bay of Bengal and the great estuary and is animated by a politics of culture and memory and welfare. The north votes for what it fears might be taken away. The south votes for what it already has.

On the 4th of May, when the counting begins at dawn and the numbers start flowing out of Bengal's 294 constituencies, the first clue will come from the north-from whether the historic 91.78 per cent turnout translated into a genuine BJP wave or merely confirmed an already-solid base. The decisive answer will come hours later, from the south: from Bhabanipur and Bidhannagar and the Sunderbans and Howrah's industrial yards.

The divide between north and south Bengal is not merely geographic. It is the gap between two theories of what politics is for. And on the 4th of May, one of those theories will be proven right.

(The author is Editor, Research, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author