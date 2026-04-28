Opinion | 5 Districts Made Mamata In 2011. Will They Unmake Her This Time?
In 2011, the TMC alliance swept 82 out of the 108 seats here, signalling the end of the Left regime. Analysts called it a fluke, saying the Left would come back. That was not to be.
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3 Scenarios, 2 Deadlines, 1 Iran War: Donald Trump Faces Point Of No Return
President Trump faces a May 1 deadline to end US military action in Iran without Congressional approval under the War Powers Act. His options are - agree a peace deal, get approval, or ignore the deadline and face legal risks.
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Opinion | Germany And Japan Are Making Their Biggest Military Moves Since WW2. Here's Why
Japan's recent decision to lift the ban on lethal weapons exports is not just symbolic. It signals something bigger.
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Opinion | Trump's 'Hellhole' Comment Might Just Be A Favour To India
The Empire always thought it. Trump just retired the euphemism, the 'polite' vocabulary it uses for the Global South. What India does with this clarity is now the question.
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Opinion | A '45%' Problem: The Troubling Reason Trump Is Avoiding Another Strike On Iran
America has depleted nearly half of its key missile stockpiles in the Iran war, and replacing these systems will take three to five years, even with expanded production contracts already signed.
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Opinion | The 'Donnyland' Donnybrook: How To Conduct Foreign Policy In The Age Of Ego-Geopolitics
What's next after Ukraine's 'Donnyland'? Arc De Trumphe? Mount Trump-more? Trump Mahal?
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When 45 Governments Fell Like Houses Of Cards: India's Era Of Political Chaos
The period between 1967 and 1971 also marked the end of the Congress' post-Independence domination.
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Opinion | An End To US-Iran War Is Hiding In Plain Sight - If They Can See It
There's a way wherein the White House could sell a narrative of victory, while Iran could stick to its claim that it did not surrender.
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Opinion | Germany's First 'Military Strategy' In 77 Years Is A Wake-Up Call For India
Berlin's first military strategy since the Second World War is a historic document. It also lands in the week Rajnath Singh signed a defence industrial roadmap with Boris Pistorius. The two are connected
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Opinion | How A 'Fixer' Once Defused Musharraf's Nuke Threat To India - And Is Now Helping Munir
Stephen Payne was critical not just to getting Gen Asim Munir into the White House but also, at one point, defusing Musharraf's 'nuclear use' threat to India. Here's the story of Pakistan's million-dollar lobbying networks...
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Spotlight On $17-Billion Trump-Class Warship After Pentagon Axes Navy Chief
US Navy Secretary John Phelan was sacked Wednesday, reportedly amid disputes with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over the expensive new Trump-class warships; Hegseth reportedly favours mass-produced uncrewed ships to boost numbers.