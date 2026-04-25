Record 85.15% Turnout Rewrites Tamil Nadu's Electoral Map, West Surges, South Lags

Tamil Nadu's unprecedented 85.15% voter turnout - an 11.4% jump from the 2021 Assembly polls - has thrown up striking regional contrasts and sharpened political claims across parties.

Western Tamil Nadu has emerged as the standout performer, with Karur (92.63%), Salem (90.76%) and Namakkal (90.21%) leading the charts, closely followed by Dharmapuri (90.13%) and Erode (90.1%). At the constituency level, Karur and Veerapandi topped with an impressive 93.4% turnout each.

In contrast, Palayamkottai recorded the lowest turnout at 68.97%, nearly 7% lower than before, despite intense campaigning by major players. Southern districts too trailed, with Kanniyakumari (75.61%), Sivaganga (76.66%) and Ramanathapuram (77%) registering comparatively subdued participation.

Chennai, however, has delivered a remarkable surge - clocking 83.74%, a sharp 23.9% increase from its 2021 turnout of 59.7%, signalling a significant urban mobilisation.

Analysts partly attribute the spike to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which removed nearly 70 lakh names while adding around 30 lakh new voters, potentially reshaping the voter base.

Political interpretations remain sharply divided. The ruling DMK has termed the surge a clear endorsement of its governance. "The massive turnout reflects overwhelming support, especially from women and youth who have benefited from our flagship schemes such as the monthly assistance for women, free bus travel and education support. This is a vote of confidence for the DMK," said Dr Syed Hafeezullah, DMK spokesperson.

Actor Vijay's TVK has claimed the numbers signal a decisive shift. "This historic turnout is a clear vote for change and for Vijay. The surge in urban participation, particularly in Chennai, shows people are rallying behind TVK. Vijay will become Chief Minister," said Felix Gerald, TVK spokesperson.

The AIADMK, meanwhile, has interpreted the high turnout as a sign of anti-incumbency, expressing confidence in a political comeback.

DMK sources claim the party has performed strongly across the delta, southern and western regions, crediting its welfare schemes for consolidating support among women and youth. The AIADMK, however, asserts it has made significant gains in the south, north and parts of the west.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4, when the results will reveal whether the surge reflects continuity, change, or a new political force in Tamil Nadu.