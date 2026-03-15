Assembly Poll Dates Out For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory: West Bengal (April 23 and 29), Tamil Nadu (April 23), Kerala (April 9), Assam (April 9) and Puducherry (April 9). Counting is on May 4.

This sets in motion an electoral cycle that will determine governments across approximately 824 seats.

Some 17.4 crore people will vote in the elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said at a press briefing this evening in Delhi. There are 2.50 crore voters in Assam, 2.70 crore in Kerala, 9.44 lakh in Puducherry, 5.67 crore in Tamil Nadu, and 6.44 crore in West Bengal.

"The electoral commissions from 20 nations will come to India to see our democratic processes and learn from us," he said.

The Election Commission of India today announced the schedule for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.#ElectionsWithNDTV #AssemblyElections2026 pic.twitter.com/Qx5ODXOthu — NDTV (@ndtv) March 15, 2026

The Model Code of Conduct came into force across the five poll-bound states the moment Kumar made the announcement.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is seeking a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP is looking to unseat the Trinamool. The state has 294 assembly seats.

Down south in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin's Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK faces the BJP-AIADMK combine, as both prepare to win the most among 234 assembly seats.

In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front government is seeking re-election against the Congress-led United Democratic Front. In Assam, BJP leader and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is seeking a second term. In Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy's AINRC faces the DMK-Congress alliance.