All About Model Code Of Conduct And Its Rules For 2026 Assembly Elections

- The Election Commission announced assembly election dates for four states and one Union Territory
- Voting in West Bengal will be held on April 23 and 29, while others vote on April 9
- Counting of votes across all regions is scheduled for May 4
The Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory. The Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect across all five regions following the announcement.
Voting will be held in West Bengal on April 23 and 29, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.
What Is The Model Code Of Conduct?
The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is a set of rules issued by the Election Commission to guide political parties and candidates during elections. Its purpose is to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections. The MCC comes into effect immediately after the election schedule is announced and remains in force until the electoral process ends.
What Happens Once Model Code Of Conduct Is Enforced?
- No appeals to religion, caste, or communal sentiments.
- Criticism must focus on policies, performance, and programmes, not private lives.
- Official mass media cannot be used for biased coverage favouring the ruling party.
- Illegal activities like bribing, intimidation, impersonation, or campaigning near polling stations are prohibited.
- Demonstrations outside private homes or use of someone else's property for campaigning are banned.
- Parties must inform authorities about meetings and processions; permissions for loudspeakers or gatherings must be obtained.
- Police instructions must be followed to maintain peace and manage traffic.
- Processions must follow pre-decided routes, timings, and start/end points.
- Carrying harmful objects or burning effigies is prohibited.
- Parties must avoid clashes with other processions.
- Parties and candidates must cooperate with election officials during polling.
- No propaganda, liquor, or crowding near polling booths; camps must remain simple and free of political symbols.
- Governments cannot use official machinery, funds, or positions for campaigning.
- No announcements of financial grants, new projects, infrastructure promises, or ad-hoc appointments that could influence voters.
- Government facilities, including transport, rest houses, dak bungalows, and public spaces, must be equally available to all parties.
- Election manifestos must follow constitutional principles, be realistic, and cannot be released during the prohibited period before polling.
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