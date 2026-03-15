All About Model Code Of Conduct And Its Rules For 2026 Assembly Elections

The Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory. The Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect across all five regions following the announcement.

Voting will be held in West Bengal on April 23 and 29, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

What Is The Model Code Of Conduct?

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is a set of rules issued by the Election Commission to guide political parties and candidates during elections. Its purpose is to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections. The MCC comes into effect immediately after the election schedule is announced and remains in force until the electoral process ends.

What Happens Once Model Code Of Conduct Is Enforced?