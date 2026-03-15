Rajasthani Folk Artists Turn Routine Security Check At Jodhpur Airport Into Musical Moment

A routine moment at an airport turned into a lively cultural experience when a group of folk artists filled the space with music. What usually happens quietly at the security check suddenly became memorable as travellers and staff witnessed a traditional performance.

At Jodhpur Airport, a troupe of Rajasthani folk artists transformed a routine security check into a memorable cultural moment. During this instance, the Ismail Langa group performed a soulful folk song while passing through security screening, taking the passengers and airport staff present by surprise.

The caption of the post reads, "Musical Moment at The Airport. Rajasthan-based folk artist Ismail Langa rendered a soulful performance during security check at Jodhpur Airport, adding a touch of music to the travel experience."

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The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) shared a video of this performance on its official Instagram account. In the caption, the force described it as a "musical moment" at the airport, noting that Rajasthani folk artist Ismail Langa delivered a heart-touching performance during the security check at Jodhpur Airport, thereby adding the sweetness of music to the travel experience.

The video showcases the group's distinctive style, blending traditional Rajasthani melodies with the impromptu atmosphere of an airport setting. This performance transformed the airport security process into a unique and unforgettable experience.