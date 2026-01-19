"Tsamina Mina Khamma Ghani": Rajasthani Remix Of Shakira's Song Goes Viral

Rajasthani folk artists from the Ismail Langa group have created a unique version of Shakira's hit song Waka Waka (This Time For Africa). The video, which blends the hit English song with traditional Rajasthani music and culture, went viral on social media, with over 66,700 likes within just one day after uploading.

The video, shared by the group on Instagram, features performers in colourful traditional attire, singing and dancing to the beat of the iconic Waka Waka song, which was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The artists have changed the lyrics to "Welcome to Rajasthan", adding phrases like "Khamma Ghani". They incorporated Rajasthani folk elements, showcasing the region's hospitality and culture.

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

Online users have praised the artists for their creativity and energy. They also compared the performance to Shakira's original.

"As someone whose dad chose Jaipur as his hometown, this gives me so many feelings," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Shakira after eating daal bati churma," another user wrote.

"Apne Rajasthani ne to.. Sakhira ko bhi bold kr dia. Welcome to Rajasthan.. lovely," a third user commented.

The social media handle of the Indian Premier League's team Rajasthan Royals also commented on the video, tagging international players including Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger and Donovan Ferreira.