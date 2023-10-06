PM Lays Foundation Stone For New Terminal Buildings In Udaipur, Jodhpur Airport

New Terminal Building of Udaipur will be developed in an area of 60,000 sqm, at a cost of Rs 480 Crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for the development of new terminal buildings of Udaipur and Jodhpur Airport.

The city, with its rich cultural heritage, magnificent architecture, and booming tourism industry is set to reach new heights with this significant step.

On this occasion on Thursday, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation, multiple projects in sectors like road, rail, health and higher education.

The New Terminal Building of Udaipur will be developed in an area of 60,000 sqm, at a cost of Rs 480 Crore, which will be capable of serving 4000 passengers during peak hours and 50 lakh passengers annually.

The new terminal will be equipped with passenger facilities like - 60 Check-in counters, 12 X-BIS machines,10 Self-check-in kiosks, seven aerobridges, and seven conveyor belts in the Arrival hall Multi Level Car Parking for 800 cars.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion PM Modi said, "These projects will give impetus to strengthen the regional economy as well as create new employment opportunities, while also giving new energy to the tourism sector in the state".

The New Terminal Building of Jodhpur will be developed in an area of 24,000 sqm, at a cost of Rs. 887 Crore, which will be able to serve 2500 passengers during peak hours and 35 lakh passengers annually. The new terminal will be equipped with passenger facilities like - 60 Check-in counters, 12 X-BIS machines, 10 self-check-in kiosks, seven aerobridges, seven conveyor belts in the Arrival hall and Multi Level Car Parking for 800 cars.

With the construction of the New Terminal Building, these airports are poised to accommodate the increasing influx of domestic and international travellers, providing them with a world-class airport experience.

The Terminal buildings of both the airport showcases local art and culture in their design. The sustainability features at the Airport's Terminal Building aim for a Five-star GRIHA rating, combining local art, culture, and sustainable design in a harmonious and environmentally conscious Terminal building.

The New Terminal Buildings of Jodhpur & Udaipur Airport will stimulate economic growth in Rajasthan, attracting domestic and international businesses, and boosting trade, manufacturing, and job creation.

It will strengthen connectivity within the state, across India and globally as well, facilitating tourism and travel for business, leisure, and wedding purposes which will promote regional integration and cultural exchanges.

