Passengers Waiting At Jodhpur Airport Seen Stretching. Here's Why

In what was an unusual sight at the Jodhpur Airport, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were seen encouraging passengers to stretch and flex their muscles before boarding their flights.



A social media user, who claims to be a professor and IIT graduate, shared a photograph on X (formerly Twitter), showing a group of passengers taking part in the exercise session led by the CISF staff.



"One of the most interesting airport experiences happened today! The security (@CISFAirport) staff led the waiting passengers into a few stretching exercises before their boarding! I was skeptical, but liked that it was pure stretching with no unnecessary bakwas!! #AirportStories," the person wrote.

The post went viral and caught the attention of the Airport Sector (APS), CISF, who thanked the person for his valuable feedback.



"Dear Passenger, Your valuable feedback is a source of inspiration for CISF personnel. Thank you very much. Wish you a wonderful day. @CISFHQrs," read its post.

Implemented at select airports in the country, this unique initiative, introduced by CISF, encourages a healthier travel experience for passengers. The programme has also encouraged airline operators to adopt and expand it.



In the comments section of the viral post, several people lauded the initiative and the authorities behind it.



"Sounds actually nice!" one person wrote.

Another one added, "Awesome. Thank you for your support."

A third comment read, "crazy stuff".

The voluntary stretching exercises have been initiated to "enhance travellers' waiting time at boarding gates," a senior CISF official told The Indian Express.



"It is not only beneficial for passengers' health but also helps prevent potential health issues caused by prolonged sitting or delays. Often, passengers avoid stretching in public for fear of looking odd, so we've made it an organised activity," the official added.



As part of this programme, CISF has even trained its staff to guide the passengers at the airport to do six light stretching exercises, including side, horizontal and vertical stretches.



Such two-three-minute morning exercise sessions are also being held at other airports in major cities such as Udaipur, Srinagar, Dehradun, Udaipur, Bhuntar and Gwalior.