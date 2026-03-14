"I Lost All Hope": Passenger Thanked CISF Officer For Returning Lost Passport At Delhi Airport

A small act of honesty that unfolded at a bustling airport has captured the attention of people on social media. A CISF officer located and returned a lost passport belonging to an Indian passenger, an act that is now garnering widespread appreciation online. The incident occurred when the passenger arrived at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport following a journey from the United States.

Subsequently, the passenger took to X to share his experience and express his gratitude to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for their assistance. According to him, the officer managed to track him down amidst the crowded airport environment and handed back the vital document, which he had inadvertently left behind.

Check Out The Post Here:

Landed from USA at T3, Delhi, Mar 10 eve, left passport at security while rushing out.



I lost all hope, when a CISF officer tracked me down in such a crowded airport, and gave passport.



A big thanks and salute to @CISFHqrs and @CISFAirport. You make us proud. 🇮🇳@vivekagnihotri — Sudhir Khare (@SudhirKhare13) March 14, 2026

The individual, identified as Sudhir Khare, explained that his passport had been left behind in the rush while he was passing through security checks shortly after landing. Recounting the incident in his post, he wrote, "Landed from USA at T3, Delhi, Mar 10 eve, left passport at security while rushing out. I lost all hope, when a CISF officer tracked me down in such a crowded airport, and gave passport."

The official X account of the Central Industrial Security Force's Airport Sector also responded to this post. In their reply, the CISF thanked Khare for his words of appreciation and affirmed their unwavering commitment to fulfilling their duty.

CISF wrote, "Dear Passenger, Thank you for your kind words and appreciation of our CISF personnel. We are glad we could assist in retrieving your belongings promptly. Your acknowledgment motivates us to continue our commitment to serving with diligence and sincerity."

