Bengaluru Woman Stalks Cop, Sends Love Letter Written In Blood

A woman has been charged with allegedly stalking, harassing, and threatening to die by suicide for pressuring a serving police inspector into a relationship with her, disrupting official duties at a police station in Bengaluru.

According to the complaint, Police Inspector Satish GJ, the Station House Officer of Ramamurthy Nagar PS, has been posted at the police station since August 19.

The harassment allegedly began on October 30, with the inspector receiving repeated WhatsApp calls on his official phone from an unknown number. On answering, the caller identified herself as Sanjana alias Vanaja, a resident of Ramamurthy Nagar, and allegedly spoke incoherently, claiming that she was in love with him and insisting that he must reciprocate.

Initially suspecting it to be a prank, the inspector ignored the calls. But the calls continued. The woman dialled from multiple different phone numbers. He eventually blocked all those numbers.

She later contacted him from another number, claiming to be a Congress worker and asserting that she had close connections with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister. She allegedly sent photographs with senior leaders, including Motamma and Laxmi Hebbalkar, and threatened to use political influence if he did not respond to her advances.

The matter escalated when the calls were received from the Home Minister's Office and the Deputy Chief Minister's Office, inquiring why the inspector was not attending to her case. The inspector reportedly clarified that the woman had never visited the police station to file any complaint and was behaving irrationally.

The complaint further stated that the woman allegedly visited the police station when the inspector was not there. Claiming that she was his relative, she even left a bouquet of flowers and a box of sweets in his office. Despite being warned over the phone not to send such items, the harassment continued.

On November 7, 2025, the woman allegedly entered the inspector's office while he was attending to public complaints and handed him an envelope. Inside, there were three letters and strips of tablets labelled "Nexito Plus" (20 tablets).

The letters reportedly contained love confessions and suicide threats, stating that since her love was not being accepted, she would end her life and that the inspector would be responsible for her death.

One of the notes allegedly had a heart symbol with the words "Chinni love you, you love me" written in blood. The woman claimed that she had written it with her own blood.

Despite being told that he is a public servant and that repeatedly calling on his official number was obstructing public service, the woman allegedly continued insisting that he must love her.

Police said further inquiries revealed that the same woman had previously targeted other senior and junior police officers with similar behaviour. A special report was submitted to senior officers, and a police team visited her residence for counselling. She reportedly did not cooperate, and her family members also refused to share details.

On December 12, 2025, the woman allegedly came to the police station again, raised her voice, professed her love, and threatened suicide if the inspector did not reciprocate. She also allegedly threatened to damage his reputation if he refused.

Following continued harassment, Inspector Satish lodged a formal complaint. Based on this, a case has been registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station under charges related to obstruction of duty, criminal intimidation, and suicide threats. Further investigation is underway.