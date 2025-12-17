How To Check And Correct Your Name In West Bengal Draft Voter List

Over 58 lakh names have been removed from West Bengal's draft voter list after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to remove errors and duplications. Of these, 24 lakh were marked “dead,” 19 lakh “relocated,” 12 lakh “missing,” and 1.3 lakh “duplicate.”

Citizens wrongly excluded can raise objections and request corrections. The final list will be published in February next year, after which Assembly polls are expected. The last SIR in Bengal was conducted in 2002.

Draft rolls have also been released for Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep. Details of deleted voters are available on the websites of the respective Chief Electoral Officers.

How To Check Your Name In The Draft Voter List

Visit the Election Commission website voters.eci.gov.in or your state CEO's website. For example: Bengal: ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/asd_ sir Rajasthan: election.rajasthan.gov.in

sir Rajasthan: election.rajasthan.gov.in Check at your polling station with the Booth-Level Officer (BLO), who keeps a copy of the electoral rolls.

Use the ECINET mobile app to search using your name and EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) number.

What To Do If Your Name Is Missing From Voter List

Submit a claim or objection to the Election Commission. Fill Form 6 (Voter Registration) and attach Annexure IV (Declaration Form) with documents proving your identity and residence.

Submit online at voters.eci.gov.in or via the ECINET app, or offline to your BLO.

Draft rolls may also have spelling mistakes, age mismatches, or incorrect details. These are not final and must be corrected through the claims process using Form 8. BLO assistance is available if you need help.

Last Date To Submit Claims And Objections

Claims and objections open December 16 and close January 15, 2026. Final electoral rolls will be published on February 14, 2026.

What Is SIR And Why It Is Done

The Special Intensive Revision is an exercise by the Election Commission to update and clean electoral rolls. The poll body claims it is done to add eligible voters and remove ineligible ones like those who are dead, have moved, or have duplicate entries. It often includes house‑to‑house verification by BLOs.

All Indian citizens who turn 18 on or before January 1, 2026, should be included. Eligible voters, new applicants, and those who have moved residences are all part of the SIR check.

Forms To Use