Over 58 Lakh Names Deleted As Poll Body Publishes Bengal's SIR Draft List

In a development likely to raise a political storm in poll-bound West Bengal, a total of 58 lakh names have been deleted from the state's draft voter list after the Special Intensive Revision to weed out duplication and errors. Out of these 58 lakh names, 24 lakh have been marked as "dead", 19 lakh as "relocated", 12 lakh as "missing", and 1.3 lakh as "duplicate".

The publication of the draft list marks the end of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision. Those whose names have been incorrectly excluded from the draft list can now raise objections and request corrections. After addressing these objections, the final list will be published in February next year. The announcement of the Assembly polls in Bengal is expected after the publication of the final list. SIR was last conducted in Bengal in 2002.

The publication of the draft list is likely to intensify the political uproar in Bengal over SIR. Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has opposed the exercise and accused the Centre and the Election Commission of using SIR to delete the names of lakhs of eligible voters ahead of the election.

At a rally in Bengal's Krishnanagar earlier this month, Banerjee called on people to hit the streets if their names are deleted from the voter list. "You will snatch the rights of mothers and sisters in the name of SIR? They will bring police from Delhi during the election and intimidate mothers and sisters. Mothers and sisters, if your names are struck off, you have the tools, right? The tools you use during cooking. You have strength, right? You won't let it pass if your names are cut, right? The women will fight in the front, and the men will be behind them," she said.

The BJP, on the other hand, has alleged that Mamata Banerjee's offensive against SIR is aimed at protecting her vote bank that comprises illegal immigrants. "Mamata Banerjee is creating a ruckus as she fears losing power since the deceased, fake and illegal voters are being removed. Trinamool only has a difference of 22 lakh votes with BJP," Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress had slammed the Election Commission amid reports of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) dying by suicide due to work pressure. The party had then said the poll body has "blood on its hands". The publication of the draft list is likely to trigger another round of attacks from the Mamata Banerjee-led party.