Opposition Alliance Steps Up Vigilance Ahead Of Assam Poll Results

Leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee along with members of the opposition alliance intensified their preparedness ahead of the Assembly election results by moving to assess the situation at strong rooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are stored.

Senior leaders including Sibamoni Bora, Diganta Barman, Mira Borthakur, and Kunki Choudhury have initiated visits to key strong room locations to ensure transparency and security in the lead-up to the counting day.

During a media interaction, Dispur constituency Congress candidate Mira Borthakur said that a crucial meeting was held to brief counting agents about their responsibilities and to remain vigilant on the day of results. She stated that a dedicated team of party workers and alliance members has been formed to monitor developments closely.

"We held a meeting today to guide our counting agents on their roles and the need to stay alert on the results day. Our leaders and workers, along with alliance partners, are visiting strong room locations to assess the situation. We will first visit the strong room at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati and then proceed to Morigaon. Our activities are ongoing, and I am confident that the people of Dispur have supported me. Under the guidance of Gaurav Gogoi, we are hopeful of a positive outcome," Borthakur said.

Echoing similar concerns, Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate from Central Guwahati, Kunki Choudhury, emphasized the need for vigilance.

"With the counting scheduled for the 4th, it is important for the opposition alliance to take all necessary precautions to prevent any irregularities. That is why we have come together, along with designated observers, to inspect the strong rooms," Choudhury said.

The opposition alliance's coordinated effort reflects heightened alertness as Assam prepares for the crucial counting day, with leaders aiming to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.