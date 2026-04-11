Poll Body Orders Repoll In Assam's Karimganj North After Scrutiny Of Records

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday ordered a repoll for Assam's Karimganj North following a detailed post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A and other poll-day records.

According to the ECI, the repoll is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, April 11. The Commission stated that the scrutiny of documents was carried out smoothly across all 296 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) that went to polls in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, as well as four ACs where bye-elections were held in Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura.

The process was conducted in the presence of 296 Returning Officers (ROs) and 296 General Observers (GOs) appointed by the Commission. All 1,899 candidates were informed in advance about the date, time, and venue to ensure their participation in the scrutiny exercise.

The ECI further stated that the entire process was videographed, and after completion of scrutiny, Form 17A and related documents were re-sealed under the supervision and seal of the respective Returning Officers (RO).

In a separate development, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held a review meeting with Central Observers deployed in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The meeting included General, Police, and Expenditure Observers tasked with overseeing the electoral process in the state, where polling is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2026.

The Commission instructed the observers to ensure that elections are conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner, without any inducement, intimidation or violence and in a festive atmosphere.

Earlier on April 9, with the conclusion of Assembly polls voting, Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday congratulated the voters of Assam, Puducherry, and Keralam, calling the polls a "testimony" for the "entire democratic world".

He stated that "Assembly Elections 2026 in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are a historic testimony not only for India but for the entire democratic World. On behalf of ECI, I congratulate each and every elector of Assam, Puducherry and Kerala for this historic achievement. Chunav ka Parv, Matdaata ka Garv."

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