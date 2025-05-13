Op Herof: Baloch Rebels Claim Responsibility For 71 Attacks On Pak Forces

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for 71 "coordinated attacks" at more than 51 locations across Pakistan's Balochistan province, over the last few weeks, under its ongoing 'Operation Herof'. In a statement issued on Sunday, BLA said Pakistan is a "breeding ground" for global terrorists and called on the international community to recognise Islamabad as a terrorist state.

Per the statement, key strikes were conducted in Kech, Panjgur, Mastung, Quetta, Zamuran, Tolangi, Kuluki and Nushki areas, where BLA not only targeted Pakistani military and intelligence sites, but also local police stations, mineral transport vehicles and infrastructure along major highways. The group used warfare ranging from ambushes to IED blasts and sniper fire for targeted killings of Pakistani troops, and seizure of security posts, it added.

Warning of a regional shift, BLA declared that a "new order has become inevitable" in South Asia as it cautioned that ongoing international tolerance of Pakistan's terror-related activities might contribute to broader regional instability. It called on India and the international community to take decisive action against Pakistan, cautioning that failure to do so would lead to more bloodshed.

"If Pakistan continues to be tolerated, its very existence may lead to the ruin of the entire world," BLA said, noting that the South Asian country has been a centre for the rise of state-sponsored development terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The group also rejected claims of it being a proxy of any state or power, asserting its independence in continuing its armed struggle for Balochistan's freedom. "The BLA is neither a pawn nor a silent spectator; we are a dynamic and decisive party," the party's spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said.

What Is BLA?

The Baloch Liberation Army is the primary armed group leading the self-determination movement of the Baloch people. Since Balochistan was forcibly integrated into Pakistan in 1948, the Baloch people accused the regime in Islamabad of marginalising them, exploiting their resources without sharing the profits, and of systemic violence in the form of state-sponsored killings and forced disappearances.