Trump Says PM "One Of My Greatest Friends": 5 Top Quotes On Tariff Deal

US President Donald Trump today announced a trade deal with India, and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "one of my greatest friends". Trump said the US will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent, down from 25 per cent.

Here's your 5-point cheatsheet to this big story "It was an honour to speak with Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi of India this morning. He is one of my greatest friends, and a powerful and respected leader of his country." "We spoke about many things, including trade, and ending the war with Russia and Ukraine." "We agreed to a trade deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. They will likewise move forward to reduce their tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States to zero." "Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward." "Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most."

