A lion mauled a businessman to death in the remote northwest region of Namibia while he was camping at a luxury lodge. The man, identified as Bernd Kebbel, was holidaying with his wife and friends near Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp in the Sesfontein area when the deadly attack took place last Friday (May 30).

The lion ambushed Mr Kebbel when he stepped out of his tent to use the toilet, as per the environment ministry spokesperson Ndeshipanda Hamunyela, according to a report in CBS News.

"The lion pounced on the man the moment he exited the tent. By the time other campers managed to drive the animal away, he had already died," said the spokesperson.

The Namibian Police spokesperson, Elifas Kuwinga, said officers had been attending the scene and had started compiling a full report regarding the incident. "A full report will be submitted in due course," said Mr Kuwinga.

It was later confirmed that the animal responsible for the attack was put down on Sunday (June 1) after officials determined it to be a continued threat to the community and tourists.

Notably, Mr Kebbel was a well-known personality in the country who was actively engaged in philanthropy and wildlife conservation. He once owned Off-Road-Centre, which sold accessories for safari vehicles.

The area where the incident took place is widely known for its population of desert-adapted lions, which roam the air and mountainous terrain. As per 2023 figures, around 60 adults and more than a dozen cubs were spotted in the area. However, the numbers have dipped in recent months following a drought-induced drop in prey and conflict with humans.