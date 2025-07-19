Drugs, Steroids Found At Telangana Gym, Owner Arrested, Licence Cancelled

A gym owner in Telangana's Adilabad was arrested after illegal drugs and steroids were recovered from the fitness centre, the police said.

The premises of Lion Fitness Gym in Vinayak Chowk area was sealed and its trade licence was also cancelled after a 20 ml AMP injection bottle, three drug injections, and 36 steroid tablets were found during a raid earlier this week.

According to Adilabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) L Jeevan Reddy, the searches were conducted on the basis of a tip-off, and to send across a message that strict measures will be imposed on businesses engaging in unlawful activities. District SP Akhil Mahajan had ordered a crackdown on such irregularities.

Mr Reddy said gym owner Sheikh Adil was found to be consuming the illegal drugs and providing steroids to his customers.

A case has been registered against Adil at 1 Town Police Station under section 334/25 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and 27 (B)(ii) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The DSP said such actions, including distribution of drugs used for surgery and steroid tablets that could cause illness, will not be tolerated.

Following the raid, a recommendation was made to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to seize the gym. With the RDO's permission, Lion Fitness Gym was officially seized in the presence of officials from the police, revenue, and municipality departments. The municipality also confirmed the cancellation of the gym's trade license.

DSP Reddy urged the public to be vigilant and refrain from using any unprescribed tablets or injections offered by gym administrators.

He reiterated that criminal cases will be filed against anyone involved in illegal business activities, emphasising the importance of ensuring no irregularities occur in commercial establishments.

