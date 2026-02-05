They Were On Their Phones Until Midnight: Father Of Girls Who Jumped To Death

Shedding more light on his daughters' mindset before they allegedly jumped to their deaths, the father of the three girls in Ghaziabad has said they were completely addicted to Korean culture and insisted that he take them to the country. After it emerged that he has a debt of Rs 2 crore, the father claimed it had nothing to do with the suicides.

Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) allegedly jumped to death from their ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad's Bharat City township around 2 am on Wednesday. They left behind an eight-page suicide note in which they professed their love for everything Korean and accused their parents of trying to keep them away from Korean culture. The girls had even adopted Korean names, Maria, Aliza and Cindy, and ran social media accounts with a significant following.

Claiming that their obsession had reached unhealthy levels, the girls' father, Chetan Kumar, declared, "Korean culture killed my children."

"It's true that the children changed their names. They created Korean personalities. They said they would go to Korea and 'take us to Korea' was a constant refrain. The mention of Indians angered them, and they wouldn't eat food which had Indian names. They always used to say: 'We want Korean dramas and videos'. They had been watching these for three or four years. They were saying they would die if they didn't get to Korea. We spoke that evening (the night they died by suicide), at 8 pm, and again at 10 pm," the father said

"Korean culture killed my children. I had been trying to explain to them and make them understand where they were going wrong for three months, but they wouldn't listen. The government should ban Korean culture. They were completely addicted. They would stop eating if their mobile phones were taken away. Even on the night of their suicide, they were on their mobile phones until midnight," he added.

On reports that he had racked up a debt of Rs 2 crore, and that was one of the reasons the girls had not been attending school since the COVID-19 pandemic, the stock trader claimed that had nothing to do with them dying by suicide

Kumar married his first wife 17 years ago and then married her younger sister because they could not have children. His first wife conceived later, and Kumar was the father of a son and a daughter from his first wife and three daughters from his second wife.