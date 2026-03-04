Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Sensex Drops 1,700 Points, Rupee Hits Record Low As Mideast War Jolts Markets

Stock markets opened deep in the red on Wednesday as global risk sentiment soured amid the ongoing Iran war.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Sensex Drops 1,700 Points, Rupee Hits Record Low As Mideast War Jolts Markets
Indian equity benchmarks plunged amid a global selloff triggered by the crisis in the Middle East.
  • At opening, Nifty 50 was trading 517.30 points down, and the Sensex was trading 1,700.08 points down.
  • The Indian rupee also opened at a record low, sliding 55 paise to 92.02 per US dollar. 
  • The weakness was not confined to India. Across Asia, equities extended losses through the week.
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

Indian equities opened deep in the red on Wednesday as global risk sentiment soured amid the ongoing Iran war. The benchmark Sensex dropped over 1,700 points at the open, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 500 points, reflecting broad-based selling pressure.

As of 9:17 am, the Nifty 50 was trading 2.06% or 517.30 points down at 24,344.05, and the Sensex was trading 2.17% or 1,700.08  points down at 78,596.45.

Infosys, BEL, HCLTech were the only gainers on Sensex after market opened. L&T shares hit a one-month low, down more than 12% in four sessions. L&T, Tata Steel, IndiGo and Shriram Fin were among the top losers. Barring Nifty IT, selling was seen across all sectors. Nifty MidCap and SmallCap 100 also traded with deep cuts after market opens. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: BSE website

Cues were weak even before the opening bell. GIFT Nifty signalled a sharp gap-down start, quoting at 24,431 -- down 551.20 points or 2.21 per cent as of 7:25 am -- indicating that traders were bracing for volatility.

Notably, trading on Wednesday resumed after Tuesday's Holi holiday (March 3), with markets returning to a fragile global backdrop. On Monday, the Nifty had settled at 24,603, dragged lower by losses in financials, auto and consumer stocks -- segments that remained under pressure at the open.

The weakness was not confined to India. Across Asia, equities extended losses through the week. South Korea's Kospi slid 7 per cent in early trade on Wednesday, and was last down 6.6 per cent at 5,406.64. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell as much as 3.23 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined up to 1.5 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered nearly 800 points from intraday lows but still finished about 400 points lower, underscoring the fragile mood in global markets.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee also opened at a record low, sliding 55 paise to 92.02 per US dollar. 

Due to the ongoing conflict, Brent crude futures rose to $82.77 per barrel, the highest since July 2024, and have gained nearly 17% in four sessions. Higher oil prices and trade disruptions weigh on large importers of the commodity such as India. 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Stock Market Crash, Iran War, Iran-US-Israel War
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now