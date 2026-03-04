Advertisement

All About Kuwait's 'Top Gun 2' Jet That Downed 3 US Friendlies By Mistake

The US Navy's F/A-18 Super Hornet and its electronic warfare variant EA-18 Growler form a complementary carrierbased team

Read Time:2 mins
Share
Link Copied
All About Kuwait's 'Top Gun 2' Jet That Downed 3 US Friendlies By Mistake
A Kuwaiti F-18 shot down three F-15 jets in a friendly fire incident
New Delhi:

An American-origin F/A-18 fighter jet, and not surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) as initially believed, had taken out the three F-15E Strike Eagles in a friendly fire incident in Kuwaiti airspace on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Here's your cheatsheet to this story

  1. The F-18 Hornet is a maritime multirole fighter jet, mostly operated from the decks of US aircraft carriers. From the first F-18, it has seen new-generation variants with widely different roles. This naval fighter jet has been used in combat missions in every major American intervention, including the post-September 11 War on Terror campaign.

  2. Some of these fighters use the name "F/A" to mean it can work in both air-superitority as well as attack or strike roles. This greatly enhances the range of missions the F/A-18 can take. How the friendly fire incident happened is under investigation.

  3. The F-18 Hornets came as the successor of the US Navy's F-14 Tomcat swept-wing carrier-based fighter jet, which enjoyed pop culture status after it appeared in the 1986 film, Top Gun. The Hornets also took over the duties earlier done by the A-7 Corsair and the F-14 Phantom.

  4. The 2022 film Top Gun-2 featured the F-18 Super Hornets, coincidentally, the same fighter jet that replaced the naval aircraft that played a large role in the film's first part. Boeing says the F/A-18 Super Hornet is the backbone of carrier air wings - a combat-proven, multirole strike fighter.

  5. Another version is called the EA-18 Growler, which is said to be one of the best electronic warfare aircraft in the US Navy's arsenal. It can carry air-to-air missiles to defend itself and fire anti-radiation missiles that home in autonomously at sources of radar emissions, like SAM sites. The Super Hornet and Growler form a complementary carrier-based team that delivers multidomain lethality and electromagnetic dominance, Boeing says.


Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
F/A18, Iran Israel War, F-15
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com