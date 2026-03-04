Iran War Triggers 'Safe-Haven' Rush, Check Gold, Silver Prices Today

Gold and silver prices climbed sharply on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday as escalating Iran war pushed investors towards safe-haven assets.

April gold futures on the MCX of India opened Rs 2,157 higher, or 1.33%, at Rs 1,63,265 per 10 grams compared with the previous close of Rs 1,61,108. During the session, the contract rose as much as 1.60% to Rs 1,63,700 per 10 grams.

Silver futures for May delivery opened at Rs 2,71,000 per kilogram, up Rs 5,682 or 2.14% from the previous close of Rs 2,65,318. The contract touched an intraday high of Rs 2,72,248, marking a 2.61% gain.

Retail gold prices in India stood at Rs 16,761 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 15,364 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 12,571 per gram for 18 karat. The firmness in domestic bullion tracked global cues, with risk appetite remaining subdued amid the Iran war. Equity markets also came under pressure as investors pared exposure to riskier assets.

Gold, silver International markets

In overseas trade, spot gold rose 1.6% to $5,168.69 an ounce at 02:49 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery gained 1.1% to $5,178.40.

The rebound follows a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, when bullion slid more than 4% to its lowest level since February 20, pressured by a stronger dollar and concerns that persistent inflation could delay rate cuts.

Oil and gas prices also rose amid disruptions to energy flows from the region as the conflict widened.

Gold prices in major cities

City | 10 Gram | 100 Gram | 1 Kg

Chennai | 3,149 | 31,490 | 3,14,900

Mumbai | 2,949 | 29,490 | 2,94,900

Delhi | 2,949 | 29,490 | 2,94,900

Kolkata | 2,949 | 29,490 | 2,94,900

Bengaluru | 2,949 | 29,490 | 2,94,900

Hyderabad | 3,149 | 31,490 | 3,14,900

Kerala | 3,149 | 31,490 | 3,14,900

Pune | 2,949 | 29,490 | 2,94,900

Vadodara | 2,949 | 29,490 | 2,94,900

Ahmedabad | 2,949 | 29,490 | 2,94,900

Silver prices today

Quantity | Today | Yesterday | Change

1 gram | 294.90 | 295.00 | - 0.10

8 gram | 2,359.20 | 2,360.00 | - 0.80

10 gram | 2,949.00 | 2,950.00 | - 1.00

100 gram | 29,490.00 | 29,500.00 | - 10.00

1000 gm | 2,94,900.00 | 2,95,000.00 | - 100.00