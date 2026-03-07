Mamata Banerjee Launches Protest Against Bengal Voter Roll Deletions

In a dramatic return to the street politics that once defined her rise, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday launched a dharna in central Kolkata against large-scale deletions in the state's voter rolls following the SIR exercise, escalating the TMC's confrontation with the EC weeks before the Assembly polls.

Beginning the sit-in at the politically symbolic Metro Channel in Esplanade, Banerjee accused the BJP and the EC of conspiring to "disenfranchise Bengali voters", signalling that the voter roll controversy would form a central political plank of the TMC's campaign ahead of the high-stakes elections expected in April.

"I will expose the BJP-EC conspiracy to disenfranchise Bengali voters," the TMC supremo said at the start of the protest.

The dharna, which began around 2.15 pm, marks a sharp escalation by the ruling party after the publication of post-SIR electoral rolls that have significantly altered the contours of the state's electorate.

According to official data released on February 28, as many as 63.66 lakh names, about 8.3 per cent of the electorate, have been deleted since the SIR process began in November last year, reducing the voter base from about 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore.

In addition, over 60.06 lakh electors have been placed under the "under adjudication" category, meaning their eligibility will be decided through legal scrutiny in the coming weeks, a development that could further reshape constituency-level electoral equations.

The TMC has alleged that the exercise is politically motivated and could affect over 1.2 crore voters, a charge rejected by the EC.

From the dharna stage, Banerjee claimed several voters had been wrongly declared dead in the revised rolls and said they would be presented at the protest site to highlight the alleged irregularities.

"So many people have been declared dead, but they are alive. I will bring them to the stage," she said.

"Look at them, they are sitting here but have been declared dead in the voter list. There is no shame left. The BJP and its agents in the EC have crossed all limits," Banerjee added, saying she would speak in detail on the issue on Saturday even as the dharna continues.

However, she did not specify how long the protest would continue, even as it comes just two days before the proposed visit of the full bench of the Election Commission to the state.

The rhetoric sharpened further with TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee calling for a "social and political boycott" of the BJP.

"In 2021, some civil society organisations had called for 'No vote to BJP'. Today, before 10 crore people of Bengal, we say the BJP must be boycotted socially and politically," he said.

Alleging that the SIR process had already led to mass deletions, he said, "First 58 lakh names were deleted in the draft list. By February 28, the number rose to 63-64 lakh. Over 60 lakh voters have been placed under adjudication. That means more than 1.2 crore voters are affected." "This cannot be a coincidence. BJP leaders had been saying it months before the process started," he alleged.

The protest also sparked controversy after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said he would have "cut the finger" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had the latter not been holding a constitutional post, alleging that the poll panel chief had behaved "very badly" with the chief minister during a meeting in New Delhi last month.

"If he had not been the CEC, I would have cut his finger that day," the Serampore MP said, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders.

Senior advocate and TMC Rajya Sabha candidate Menaka Guruswamy criticised the alleged voter deletions, saying the right to vote was a fundamental democratic entitlement.

"We drove out the British and framed a Constitution that guarantees equal rights and the right to vote. If that right is taken away, how can elections remain free and fair? We will fight this battle in every court," she said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra described the controversy as a fight for democratic survival.

"This is not a battle of ideology. It is a battle for survival. The right to vote is a constitutional right, and we will not allow it to be taken away," she said.

The protest briefly witnessed tension when a group of para-teachers demonstrated near the venue, prompting Banerjee to accuse the BJP of attempting to disrupt the programme.

"This is not the time for this. I know who has sent them here, it is the BJP," she said.

The Metro Channel venue carries deep political symbolism for Banerjee's brand of agitation politics. Long before becoming chief minister, the pavements of central Kolkata served as the stage where she built her image as a relentless street fighter against the then-dominant Left Front.

One of the most defining moments came on December 4, 2006, when she began a 26-day hunger strike at the same venue against farmland acquisition in Singur for the Tata Motors project, turning the agitation into a national political flashpoint that eventually helped the TMC dislodge the Left Front from power in the 2011 assembly elections, ending its 34-year rule.

Even after becoming chief minister, Banerjee has periodically returned to agitation politics, most notably in February 2019, when she staged a dharna accusing the Centre of undermining federalism after the CBI attempted to question then Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund probe.

