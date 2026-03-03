How Mamata Banerjee's Schemes For Women Got Her A Massive Support Base

Mamata Banerjee's decade in power in West Bengal has brought about a massive change in the role of women in the state in terms of politics and economy. Today, women are emerging not just as voters and her ardent supporters but as social and economic forces shaping policy direction.

It has been several targeted initiatives by the state government headed by Banerjee that propelled women from the realm of welfare to political participation and economic self-reliance.

The impact of the schemes is visible on the ground.

Under the Rupashree scheme, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 has been provided to 22.02 lakh women at the time of their wedding. The state government has spent RS 5,558.66 crore on this scheme. The government claims this has provided women from economically weaker families with a respectable start.

The Kanyashree scheme has given a new impetus to girls' education. Under it, nearly 10 million girl students have been provided financial assistance to continue their studies, at an expenditure of over Rs 16,554 crore.

This scheme is considered a successful example of girls' education and preventing dropout in India and abroad.

Women in Bengal are also playing a leading role on the economic front.

The state ranks first nationally in terms of women-owned MSMEs. It accounts for 23.42 per cent of the country's women-owned MSMEs. The state also remains at the top in terms of the total number of MSMEs.

These figures indicate that women are no longer merely beneficiaries but are becoming the driving force behind employment generation and economic growth.



The government is also providing vocational training under the "Muktir Alo Yojana" for socially marginalised and distressed women.

Rs 1.47 crore has been spent on this scheme until 2025, providing thousands of women with the opportunity for skill development and self-reliance.

The impact of these schemes is not limited to social change. Women have emerged as decisive voters in electoral politics as well.

From panchayat to assembly and Lok Sabha elections, women voter participation and voter turnout have played a crucial role in determining power.

The government has argued that women's empowerment is not just a welfare strategy, but a strategy for development. By empowering women through education, skills, entrepreneurship, and social security, the state is moving towards a strong and inclusive economy.

This, combined with the monthly money provided to women through the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, has transformed women into admirers of Mamata Banerjee over the years.