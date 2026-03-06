CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 Painting, Class 12 Language Papers Today

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Painting examination and multiple Class 12 language papers today as part of the ongoing CBSE Board Exams 2026.

According to the board's schedule, the Class 10 Painting exam will be held from 10:30am to 12:30pm, while the Class 12 language examinations will take place from 10:30am to 1:30pm.

The Class 12 language papers scheduled today include Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Telugu (Telangana), Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, and Mizo.

CBSE has advised students to reach their examination centres well in advance, keeping traffic conditions in mind. Entry to examination centres will close sharply at 10 am. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centres.

Meanwhile, the board has confirmed that no examinations will be conducted today in the Middle East countries. Exams scheduled earlier on March 2, March 5, and March 6, which were postponed due to the prevailing situation in the region, have now been cancelled.

"The mode of declaration of results for Class 10 candidates in the Middle East will be notified separately in due course," CBSE said in its official circular.

Students have been advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for updates and to closely follow official announcements.

The CBSE Board Exams 2026 began on February 17, with more than 43 lakh students appearing this year-around 25 lakh in Class 10 and approximately 18.5 lakh in Class 12. On the first day, Class 10 students appeared for Mathematics (Basic) and Mathematics (Standard), while Class 12 candidates took exams in Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Engineering Graphics, and Business Studies.