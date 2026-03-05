CBSE To Take Call Today On Exams In War-Hit Middle East Countries

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce its decision today regarding examinations scheduled from March 7 onwards in the Middle East region, which has been severely affected by the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The board on March 3 announced the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6, 2026, in several Middle East countries, citing student safety amid escalating regional tensions. The tensions followed attacks by the United States and Israel on multiple targets in Iran over the weekend and subsequent retaliatory strikes by Iranian forces.

Students have been advised to remain in contact with their respective schools for updates and to follow official announcements carefully.

In other regions, the examinations resumed today after a two-day break on March 3 and 4 on account of the Holi festival. For Class 10, examinations are being conducted for language papers, Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada and Kokborok, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Class 12 students are appearing for the Psychology paper during the same time slot.

The board examinations began on February 17, with over 43 lakh students appearing this year, around 25 lakh in Class 10 and approximately 18.5 lakh in Class 12. On the first day, Class 10 students appeared for Mathematics (Basic) and Mathematics (Standard), while Class 12 candidates took examinations in Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Engineering Graphics and Business Studies.

Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 10, while Class 12 examinations will end on April 10. In total, students are appearing for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12.