CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis: Difficulty Varied Across Sets, Says Educator

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis: The CBSE Class 10 Social Science examination held today, March 7, was moderate in difficulty. The paper received a mixed response from students and rewarded those who had a strong grasp of concepts and had practiced competency-based questions.

Vice Principal Ms. Mena Mittle, Modern Public School at Shalimar Bagh said difficulty level seemed to vary across different sets for the Class 10 Social Paper.

"The CBSE Class X Social Science examination held today received a mixed response from students. The paper was largely based on NCERT concepts and required deeper analytical thinking. The paper followed the updated CBSE competency-based pattern, incorporating a balanced mix of objective, assertion-reasoning, case-based, and descriptive questions. However, the difficulty level seemed to vary across different sets, leading to varied perceptions about the overall toughness of the paper. " Mittle said.

"Overall, the exam was viewed as a balanced but moderately challenging paper, rewarding students who had a strong grasp of concepts and had practiced competency-based questions. Despite the varied reactions, most students were able to attempt the paper satisfactorily within the given time." she added.

Vishwajeet Pandey (TGT) and Pratibha Shinghal (TGT) at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru said the paper combined direct and concept based questions with a few that required analytical thinking.

"The CBSE Grade 10 Social Science Board Examination held today, covering the four sections of History, Geography, Political Science (Civics), and Economics, was well structured and balanced. The overall difficulty level was easy to moderate, making the paper accessible to students who had prepared thoroughly from the NCERT textbooks. " Pandey said.

"The question paper reflected CBSE's emphasis on competency based assessment, combining direct and concept based questions with a few that required analytical thinking due to slightly twisted language. However, the answers remained straightforward for students with clear conceptual understanding. The paper maintained balanced coverage across all four sections and encouraged conceptual clarity over rote learning. Overall, it was fair, student friendly, and well aligned with the curriculum, likely enabling many students to score well." he added.

Mr. Gaurav Singh, TGT SST at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow said map-based questions from Geography and History were manageable for well-prepared students.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Grade 10 Social Science Board Examination 2026 was of moderate difficulty level. The question paper was well-balanced and strictly followed the prescribed syllabus and exam pattern. The objective section included a mix of direct and concept-based questions. The short-answer and long-answer questions required clear conceptual understanding and the ability to explain answers with relevant points. Case-study questions tested students' analytical skills and conceptual understanding. Map-based questions from Geography and History were manageable for well-prepared students." Singh Said.

"Most students were able to complete the paper within the given time, although a few questions required careful reading and interpretation. Overall, the paper was balanced and fair for students who had prepared thoroughly." he added.