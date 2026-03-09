"Right Thing To Do": S Jaishankar In Parliament On Iran Ship's Kochi Docking

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament today that India had granted docking permission to an Iranian naval vessel at Kochi port on humanitarian grounds, describing the decision as "the right thing to do".

The statement came during an address in the Rajya Sabha on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has seen direct military engagement between Iran, the United States and Israel.

The conflict escalated after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, including the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, followed by Iranian retaliatory attacks on US bases in the region and Israeli targets.

Jaishankar began by addressing the specific case of the Iranian ship IRIS Lavan. He said the Iranian side had requested permission on February 28 for three ships in the region to dock at Indian ports. Permission was granted on March 1. The IRIS Lavan docked at Kochi on March 4. The crew, numbering at least 183 sailors, is currently accommodated in Indian naval facilities.

"IRIS Levan actually docked on 4 March in Kochi. The crew is currently in Indian naval facilities. We believe that this was the right thing to do. And the Iranian Foreign Minister has expressed his country's thanks for this human gesture,' Jaishankar said.

The IRIS Lavan had reported a technical malfunction while operating in regional waters and sought urgent docking for technical checks and logistical support. The vessel had participated in the International Fleet Review and the MILAN 2026 multinational naval exercises hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam in February. It remains anchored at Kochi while assessments of the technical issue continue.

The docking occurred on the same day that another Iranian frigate, the IRIS Dena, was sunk in the Indian Ocean. The IRIS Dena was struck by a torpedo fired from a United States submarine in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles off Sri Lanka's southern coast near Galle.

Sri Lankan authorities recovered at least 87 bodies, rescued 32 sailors alive who were taken to Galle for medical treatment, and reported dozens more missing.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the strike, describing it as a "quiet death" and noting it was the first time since World War II that the United States had sunk an enemy ship using a torpedo.

The IRIS Dena had also participated in the Visakhapatnam exercises and was returning home when the attack occurred.

A third Iranian vessel, the IRIS Bushehr, reported engine trouble outside Sri Lankan waters and was allowed to dock there, with Sri Lanka taking custody.

According to the External Affairs Minister, on January 5, the MEA advised avoiding non-essential travel to Iran. A second advisory on January 14 reiterated this in stronger terms. The Directorate General of Shipping issued a parallel advisory on the same date for Indian seafarers to follow embassy guidance and avoid unnecessary ship movements, while recruitment and shipping companies were asked not to deploy Indian seafarers to Iran.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran issued further advisories on February 14 and February 23, urging nationals -- including students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists -- to leave Iran by all available means, including commercial flights, and to contact the embassy for assistance via 24/7 helplines.