"Every Effort Being Made To Bring Back Stuck Indians": S Jaishankar On Iran War

Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way out of the Middle East crisis, and the government is closely monitoring developments in the region that is home to millions of Indians, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said in Parliament today.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha amid loud protests from the Opposition benches, the External Affairs Minister said the ongoing conflict has intensified the security situation in the region. "The Prime Minister is closely monitoring the developments. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions. We want West Asia to remain stable. Millions of Indians are in the Gulf countries. We are concerned about them."

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke about the impact of the conflict on the lives of Indians working in the Gulf region, and on global fuel prices.

In his address, Dr Jaishankar said that the conflict has led to numerous casualties, including at the leadership level in Iran. Stressing that dialogue is the way forward, he said, "It is also imperative that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected."

The Cabinet Committee of Security, he said, met on March 1 on the conflict. "The CCS was concerned over the safety and security of the Indian community in the region. It also focused on implications for regional security and for economic and commercial activities," he said.