High-Paying Job In London To Cleaning Apartments In Melbourne: Woman Shares Career Lessons

A woman opened up about her career and revealed how she went from being a head of product of a big company in London, UK, to cleaning Airbnb apartments in Melbourne. Her stance on 'career rebuilding' has gone viral after she posted about her experiences on Instagram. Shweta, who is a personal coach, claimed in her bio that she is helping women rebuild their identity after life's biggest transitions. In the video, she said that she left London two years ago and came to Melbourne, but the job market in this Australian city was very difficult, so she couldn't find what she was looking for in her career.

She mentioned that people would ask her about her job, and she didn't know what to tell them. She then felt like she wasn't "living" her life any more.

"...and it got worse as Shweta, who lived in London, always had new clothes in her wardrobe. She had six or seven pairs of shoes, branded makeup, and handbags," she said in the video. "She lived life queen-size."

She added that the person she was before just disappeared, and the person who remained was like a "shell".

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Watch the video here:

"I went from Head of Product in London to cleaning apartments in Melbourne," she wrote as the caption of the video. "And for a long time I thought I'd lost myself completely."

"The title. The salary. The wardrobe. The answer to What do you do?' at every dinner party. Gone."

"But here's what nobody tells you about losing a career you worked fifteen years to build. When the title goes - you find out who you actually are underneath it."

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New job of managing an Airbnb

She then revealed that she eventually found a job managing an Airbnb, which includes cleaning them, doing the linens, and answering questions on their platform.

"It's a functional job. It gave me a small part of myself back. So, I do it, I do, and do it every week," she said, further adding that she also teaches English to small children.

The woman, who is auditing one area of her life "publicly" and "honestly" every week, posted the first series on her career.

The lesson from her video is that one must keep trying their life, and be prepared to cope with ups and downs. She also reflected on rebuilding careers, which can be done at any stage in life.

Social Media Reaction

The video continues to gain traction with nearly 20,000 views so far. In the comment section, users praised her for coming up and speaking about her career with honesty.

"You are doing a great job. I have been through a similar situation, and I had to pick myself up quite literally and recently started a part-time job in Melbourne. I am new to Melbourne too... I would love to meet up with you!" one user wrote.

"Wanted to say exactly the same thing, but the background and context is different.. I am also telling myself, it's okay! One day, one week, one month at a time," said another.