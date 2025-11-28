These Finance Jobs In India Offer Starting Salary Over Rs 1 Lakh Per Month

India's finance sector is witnessing a strong demand for skilled professionals, with several roles now offering starting packages that easily cross the Rs 1 lakh-per-month mark. From investment banking to fintech and risk management, companies are hiring aggressively as businesses expand, markets deepen, and digital tools reshape financial services.

Here is a detailed look at the top roles and the entry-level salaries professionals can expect across three major segments.

Investment Banking: High-Paying Roles For Deal-Makers

Investment banking continues to be one of the most sought-after finance careers in India. The field includes roles to help companies, governments, and large institutions raise capital and execute complex transactions. Investment bankers support clients during mergers and acquisitions, underwrite securities for IPOs, and provide strategic financial advice.

Professionals entering this space typically work on company valuations, transaction modelling, and market research. The work is intensive, but the pay reflects the high-stakes environment.

Entry-Level Roles And Salaries

M&A Analyst: Rs 18-30 LPA

Deal Advisor: Rs 18-30 LPA

IPO Analyst: Rs 12-20 LPA

Valuation Analyst: Rs 10-18 LPA

Financial Modeler: Rs 15-20 LPA

Merchant Banking Associate: Rs 12-25 LPA

Research Analyst: Rs 10-12 LPA

Capital Market Analyst: Rs 12-25 LPA

Freshers who join these teams often work on raising capital for growing companies, preparing financial models, and supporting IPO-related processes-critical roles that command strong starting packages.



Fintech & Financial Analysis: Tech-Driven Roles With Strong Demand



Fintech has rapidly evolved into one of India's fastest-growing industries. The field combines finance with cutting-edge technology to improve and automate services such as mobile payments, digital lending, and online wealth management. Companies operating in this space look for candidates who understand both financial concepts and digital tools.

Because this skill combination is still rare in India, fintech firms offer attractive starting salaries to hire capable talent.

Top Roles And Starting Salaries

Fintech Product Analyst: Rs 8-14 LPA

Risk Analyst: Rs 7-12 LPA

Data Analyst: Rs 10-20 LPA

Financial Analyst: Rs 10-20 LPA

Quant Analyst: Rs 12-20 LPA

Regulatory Reporting Analyst: Rs 10-15 LPA

Actuarial Analyst: Rs 10-20 LPA

Financial Consultant: Rs 10-15 LPA

Operations Analyst: Rs 6-12 LPA

Those who can blend financial understanding with skills in data, analytics, or product development find enormous opportunities in this sector.

Risk Management: A Niche Field With Premium Salaries

Risk management has become central to banking and financial services. The job involves identifying potential financial risks, analysing their impact, and helping institutions decide whether to accept or mitigate those risks. Since risk exposure changes with market conditions, this work is continuous and specialised.



Banks, NBFCs, and investment firms depend on risk teams to safeguard their portfolios, making the roles both critical and well-compensated from the start.

Key Roles And Starting Salaries

Credit Risk Analyst: Rs 8-15 LPA

Market Risk Analyst: Rs 10-15 LPA

Enterprise Risk Analyst: Rs 10-16 LPA

Risk Consultant: Rs 8-12 LPA

Quant Risk Analyst: Rs 15-25 LPA

Model Validation Analyst: Rs 10-18 LPA

Liquidity Risk Analyst: Rs 10-15 LPA

Stress Testing Analyst: Rs 10-16 LPA

These positions involve analysing market movements, testing financial models, monitoring liquidity, and ensuring institutions remain resilient during uncertainties.

As India's financial ecosystem becomes more sophisticated, these jobs are expected to remain in high demand. Candidates with strong analytical skills, a solid understanding of financial markets, and the ability to work with technology can start their careers with salaries exceeding Rs 1 lakh per month.