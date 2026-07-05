Washed-Away Bridge In Sikkim Restored In 5 Days By Border Roads Organisation

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) restored a crucial road link in Sikkim's Dzongu constituency on Saturday by constructing a bailey bridge over Phee Chu Khola, just five days after the existing Phee Bridge was severely damaged by incessant rainfall, cutting off the area from the rest of the state.

The bailey bridge in Dzongu was washed away on June 28 due to heavy overnight rainfall, disrupting road connectivity in the region, officials said. Movement on the Phidang-Sankalang stretch was affected after the bailey bridge over Phee Khola was washed away.

The original bridge suffered extensive damage due to continuous heavy rainfall, disrupting the movement of residents, vehicles, essential supplies and emergency services for five days.

To restore connectivity, the 107 Road Construction Company (RCC), GREF, under the 758 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of Project Swastik, constructed a new bailey bridge adjacent to the damaged structure. The bridge restored the only road link connecting Dzongu with the rest of the state.

Despite incessant rain, difficult terrain and challenging working conditions, BRO personnel worked round the clock to complete the bridge launching in record time, restoring the disrupted road link much earlier than expected.

The bridge was inaugurated by Forest Minister and Dzongu MLA Pintso Namgyal Lepcha in the presence of Mangan Deputy Commissioner Anant Jain, Superintendent of Police of Mangan district LB Chettri, Brig Amit Sakhre, Chief Engineer of Project Swastik, BRO officials and local residents.

Addressing the gathering, Forest Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha expressed gratitude to the engineers, labourers and BRO personnel involved in the project for their dedication and swift execution.

"I sincerely thank the labourers, engineers and the entire BRO team behind the construction of this bridge. Completing such a project within such a short period was something we did not expect," he said.

With the monsoon season setting in, the minister said more weather-related disasters could lie ahead, but added that the successful completion of the bridge had reinforced confidence in the BRO's ability to respond swiftly during emergencies.

"There may be many more challenges during the monsoon, but after witnessing the

dedication and efficiency of the BRO, we are grateful for their service," he said.

The minister clarified that the Bailey bridge is a temporary arrangement to restore connectivity and announced that a permanent bridge would be constructed after the monsoon season.

"This is only a temporary bridge. Once the monsoon is over, a permanent bridge will be built. In the days ahead, we will collectively work for the development and safety of this area," he added.

The restoration of the road has brought major relief to the people of Dzongu by resuming the movement of commuters, public transport, essential commodities and emergency services.