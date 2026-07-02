No Terror Module In Sikkim: Police After Self-Radicalised Teen Arrested

The Sikkim Police has officially clarified that there is no evidence of an organized terrorist module, local extremist network, or communal angle operating in the state. The comment came as investigations widened into the online self-radicalisation of a 19-year-old arrested for suspected extremist activities.

Md. Arju from Nam Nang was caught in a joint operation assisted by the Delhi Police.

The arrest followed intelligence inputs from the state Special Branch and Central Intelligence Agencies pointing to suspicious online activity.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The investigation indicates a clear pattern of online self-radicalisation, the police said.

A forensic analysis of Arju's cellphone uncovered extremist applications, active chats regarding an Instagram group named "GIM (Group of Islamic Members)", discussions on militant funding and communication records with individuals in India and Pakistan. Investigators also recovered ChatGPT conversation logs reflecting ideological support for extremist views.

"The Sikkim Police wishes to reassure all citizens that there is presently no intelligence indicating any imminent threat to public safety, communal harmony or law and order in the state," said Tenzing Loden Lepcha, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Gangtok Range).

"At this stage, there is no evidence of any organised terrorist module, local extremist network or communal angle within the State of Sikkim. The investigation presently relates to the alleged activities of an individual," he added.

The arrest has triggered strong political reactions locally, with Upper Burtuk MLA Kala Rai demanding immediate, systemic action. "What happened yesterday-these recurring incidents are a warning for us... we are surrounded by international borders on all sides... if you look back three years ago, two terrorists from Pakistan were apprehended from right in front of the Gurudwara here. This is not the first time this has happened," he said.