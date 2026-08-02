Nathu La Pass Trade Reopens After 6-Year Gap, Traders Hopeful of Revival

Traders have welcomed the reopening of trade through the Nathu La Pass, which lies along the historic Silk Route and was once an important hub for commerce with Tibet.

"I have been involved in border trade with China since 2006. Business was doing well until the abrupt closure in 2018. Indian traders suffered the most as many payments are still pending, and stocks of old goods remain in our warehouses in China. So, this is a welcome restart," said veteran trader Anil Kumar Gupta.

The resumption of trade will end a six-year suspension that affected traders and border communities in the region, particularly in Sikkim.

"Chinese traders are also happy that trade is resuming. It is a positive step towards strengthening bilateral trade ties," Gupta added.

Nathu La Pass is situated at an altitude of more than 14,000 feet. Border trade through the pass is officially permitted for about six months each year, from May to November.

Trade along the Old Silk Route through Nathu La was initially reopened on July 6, 2006, amid high expectations of improving India-China relations and boosting economic activity in areas surrounding the pass on both sides of the border.

"Merely reopening trade is not enough. The government must ensure that it is not suspended abruptly again, especially as many young and first-time entrepreneurs are now getting involved. We should also conduct market surveys in China to better understand demand for our products," said trader Ankit.

Although border trade was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, it resumed on Saturday, with Sikkim's Commerce and Industries Minister and Industry and Commerce Secretary Karma D. Youtso visiting Nathu La Pass to oversee the reopening.