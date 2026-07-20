All Workers Trapped In Sikkim Tunnel Rescued After Massive Operation

All 16 workers trapped inside the under-construction Samardung tunnel in South Sikkim were safely rescued on Monday following a massive multi-agency operation, officials said. A landslide reportedly triggered a suspected gas leak inside the tunnel.

The workers were trapped at Mamring near Rangpo, where the Samardung tunnel is being constructed for the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project. Officials said the incident occurred after a landslide affected a section of the tunnel, leading to a blockage and reports of hazardous gas accumulation, which hampered evacuation efforts and complicated rescue operations.

Despite the challenging conditions inside the tunnel, rescue personnel successfully reached the trapped workers and evacuated all 16 to safety. Immediately after being rescued, the workers were taken to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Rangpo, where they underwent medical examinations and received necessary treatment.

Officials said all the rescued workers were being closely monitored by doctors, although no detailed medical bulletin had been issued till the filing of this report.

The rescue operation involved personnel from the Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services and other emergency response agencies, who worked for several hours under hazardous conditions to reach the trapped workers. Traffic movement in the surrounding area was also regulated to ensure the uninterrupted movement of rescue vehicles and emergency equipment.

The operation became more difficult after members of a rescue team from neighbouring West Bengal reportedly experienced dizziness and briefly lost consciousness due to suspected exposure to toxic gases while attempting to enter the tunnel. They were immediately evacuated and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the day, officials feared that between 12 and 20 workers were trapped inside the tunnel, as the exact number could not be verified at first. The rescue operation continued until authorities confirmed that all 16 workers had been safely brought out.

The Samardung tunnel forms part of the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project, one of the major hydropower projects being developed in Sikkim.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact cause of the incident and are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry after safety assessments are completed.

Officials said the condition of the tunnel and the circumstances leading to the suspected gas leak and blockage will be examined before construction activities are allowed to resume.