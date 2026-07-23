Sonam Wangchuk's Family Waits, Watches And Worries As Fast Enters Day 27

The mood is sombre in Ladakh's Uleytokpo village, the hometown of activist Sonam Wangchuk. Far from the political churn unfolding in the national capital, anxiety hangs over his family home. Every news alert is followed closely, every medical update scrutinised, as his loved ones wait for word on the 59-year-old activist, whose indefinite hunger strike has entered its 27th day.

Wangchuk joined the satirical Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest over the NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last month, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He later began an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with the students.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Wangchuk's brother, Tserang Dorjey, said the family has been living with constant anxiety.

"We are all very worried about his health every minute. Everyone here is very concerned. We fear that this will have a long-term impact on his health."

Dorjey said Wangchuk had initially planned to end his fast on July 20.

"He had told us initially that he would end his fast on July 20, but things went haywire. The government has not met the demands, and he is adamant that he won't leave the cause. He can't leave the students alone. He wants to do whatever is in his might."

Wangchuk's elder brother, Phunshuk Wangchuk, is currently with him at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

In a letter on Wednesday, Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government gave an unequivocal assurance that no legal action would be taken against students participating in the protests.

"I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in the movement," he wrote in a letter addressed to Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

Speaking to NDTV, Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali J. Angmo, said his vital parameters remain stable, but he has grown extremely weak.

"We are waiting for the government's response," she said.

The controversy escalated on July 18 when Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from the protest site and shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital, citing medical advice and court directions after his condition deteriorated.

Videos of police personnel carrying him away triggered criticism from supporters, who alleged that the move was intended to weaken the protest. The CJP and Dr Angmo condemned the action, saying Wangchuk was removed without the consent of fellow protesters or his family and insisting that the movement would continue despite his hospitalisation.

On July 21, following a Delhi High Court order, Wangchuk was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he continues to receive treatment under medical supervision while remaining on his hunger strike.

The protests have since witnessed several violent incidents. While multiple protesters were detained, visuals showed security personnel using force to disperse sections of the crowd. Delhi Police said several of its personnel were also injured during the clashes.

Fresh violence was reported in Connaught Place on Wednesday night, following which multiple First Information Reports were registered.

Responding to the incidents, Dr Angmo distanced the student protesters from the violence.

"These aren't the students involved in the protests. These are people with vested interests. We don't know who they are."