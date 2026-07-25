Behind The Scenes: Lawyers Step In To Defend Detained CJP Student Protesters

On July 20, Supreme Court advocate Garima K acted swiftly after being contacted by a 24-year-old youth who was gravely injured during the police crackdown at Jantar Mantar amid the protest led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against the NEET paper leak. As soon as she learnt about his detention by the Delhi Police, she sent her team of junior counsels to the North District police station at around 10 pm.

She is one of many lawyers who have stepped forward to help detained protesters. Asked what motivated her to do so, she told NDTV, "This collapse of law and order was entirely avoidable through democratic dialogue, yet authority chose coercion. Invoking fundamental guarantees under Article 22(1) for legal counsel, Article 21 for physical integrity, and procedural mandates under BNSS for grounds of arrest and mandatory medical examination, my team of lawyers asserted the rule of law and ensured the immediate release of the detained protester."

"Independent advocates remain available 24/7 to extend legal aid. If you require legal assistance, my doors are always open to defend your constitutional liberties," she added.

Advocate Garima K's contact is among a growing list of lawyers offering pro bono legal assistance to protesters. The list, carrying the names and contact details of lawyers, surfaced on social media soon after reports of detentions during the protest emerged. NDTV reached out to some of these lawyers to hear their side of the story.

Supreme Court advocate Gaurav Pachauri, a partner at Kartavya Law Firm, told NDTV, "On the morning of July 21, 2026, I received a call from Mr Wasim informing me that his friend, Shahnawaz, had been detained by the police for more than 24 hours and was likely to be produced before the SEM Court in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. I immediately deputed my associate, Mr Ashish Mundare, to appear before the court and ascertain the facts. Upon reaching the court, he discovered that the detainee had indeed been kept in police custody for more than 24 hours and had been shifted between multiple police establishments before being produced before the learned Special Executive Magistrate."

"My associate appeared before the court, and the detainee was ultimately released on bail after furnishing a bond to maintain peace," he added.

"This incident is a stark reminder that personal liberty is a cherished fundamental right protected under the Constitution of India," he said.

He explained that Section 58 of the BNSS requires that a person arrested without a warrant cannot be detained for more than 24 hours, excluding the time necessary for the journey to the magistrate, unless further detention is authorised by a magistrate in accordance with law.

Lawyers In Mumbai Are Not Behind

Since July 20, a team of advocates from the Bombay High Court has been providing free legal assistance to students detained during protests held across Mumbai. The legal aid initiative has been coordinated by me and fellow lawyers, Advocate Piyush Todkar told NDTV.

"A protest was scheduled at Chaityabhoomi, Dadar, at 4 pm on July 20. However, several organisers were reportedly placed under preventive detention the previous night. Despite this, a large number of protesters gathered in Dadar and were detained before reaching the protest venue. Several students were picked up from Dadar railway station and shifted to Mahim, Sion, Worli, Kalachowki, Satan Chowki, Dadar and Shivaji Park police stations," Advocate Todkar recalled in his conversation with NDTV.

He said the detained students' mobile phones were allegedly seized but were returned after the police were questioned about the absence of any seizure panchnama.

"Detentions have continued at several locations across Mumbai today as well. Advocates are visiting different police stations to provide legal assistance to the detained students. Senior Advocate Mihir Desai has extended significant guidance and support throughout these legal efforts," Advocate Todkar said.

The list of lawyers willing to volunteer continues to grow, as seen in an Instagram post by Advocate Manu Abhishek Bhardwaj. The post is separate from the directory prepared earlier.

Around 70 protesters were detained by the Delhi Police during Monday's protest. While the police accused the protesters of displaying "unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour", the protesters alleged that the police and the RAF used brute force, including nailed batons, electric shocks and tear gas.

Amid the unrest, independent lawyers have been working actively to assist detained protesters. What began as a voluntary effort by a handful of lawyers soon evolved into an organised network to reach and provide legal aid to detainees.