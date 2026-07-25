"People Being Instigated": Himachal Governor On CJP Paper Leak Protest

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta has questioned the motive behind the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, alleging that the agitation has moved beyond its original issues and is now being used to push a larger agenda.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, the Governor said that if the protesters had restricted themselves to their initial demands, it would have been acceptable. But he claimed that the slogans and placards being carried indicate a different intent.

"In a democracy, it is important to voice your opinion. But when the 'Bharat tere tukde honge' gang takes over a protest, or when wrong things are spoken about Hindutva, then there is a need to understand the real intention behind this protest," Gupta said.

He further argued that the reason for the protest no longer exists.

"The NEET exam has already been conducted. The results have also come out. People have celebrated. So now I don't understand what this protest is all about."

When asked if he believes the protest is sponsored, the Governor replied in the affirmative.

"Yes. Somehow people are being instigated. Dreams of India's destruction are being woven. This is part of that same 'toolkit'."

"The kind of language being used suggests there is some other motive behind it. It is an attempt to push the country towards destruction," he added.

Gupta also linked the anger against the government to corrective measures being taken on historical issues.

"I personally feel that when wrong history is being corrected, many people are angry about it. And Dharmendra Pradhan is becoming the reason for that anger."

Referring to the Prime Minister's statement on the issue, the Governor said such protests should now come to an end.

"When the Prime Minister himself has spoken on it, and he is a responsible person, this 'I won't accept it' kind of politics should end."

On paper leaks, Gupta said the government is committed to systemic reform.

"Paper leak cases have happened before as well. To ensure this doesn't happen again, we need a foolproof system. In the matter where students were cheated, action has been taken against many people, many have been arrested. Strict action will be taken in the future as well. Whatever the PM says, he does it."

After a month-long massive student agitation in Delhi seeking his resignation over exam irregularities and NEET paper leaks, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. Pradhan sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

He announced the move on his X handle just hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party and the Centre.

Pradhan's resignation was the main demand of the protesters camping at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for over a month.