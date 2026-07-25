As Dharmendra Pradhan Quits, A Look Back At His Political Career

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid nationwide protests over paper leaks and alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. His resignation comes as the government faces growing criticism over the conduct of several entrance and recruitment exams.

A senior BJP leader from Odisha, Pradhan began his political career as an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist during his college days before joining the BJP in 1998. Over the next decade, he rose through the organisation's ranks, serving as State Secretary of ABVP in 1993 and National Secretary in 1995.

A former Lok Sabha MP and Union minister, he has held key portfolios, including Petroleum and Natural Gas, Steel, and Skill Development, before taking charge as Education Minister in July 2021.

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Pradhan entered electoral politics in Odisha and served as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2000 to 2004.

During this period, he was appointed president of the BJP Youth Wing (BJYM) in Odisha in 2001 and became National Secretary of the BJP in 2002.

In 2004, he was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha. The same year, he was appointed National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Parliamentary Career

As a parliamentarian, Pradhan served on several committees and parliamentary bodies. He was a member of the Committee on Petitions and the Committee on Energy after entering the Lok Sabha in 2004.

From August 2007 onwards, he served as a member of the Standing Committee on Energy.

Between 2012 and 2014, he was a member of the Committee on Government Assurances. He also served on the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining issues related to the allocation and pricing of telecom licences and spectrum from May 2012 to October 2013.

He remained a Member of Parliament from April 2012 to 2018 and was elected to the 18th Lok Sabha in June 2024.

Rise In The Union Government

Pradhan held several key portfolios in the Union government over the years.

In September 2017, he became Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

From May 2019 to July 2021, he served as Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel.

A major turning point in his political career came on July 7, 2021, when he took charge as Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Following his election to the 18th Lok Sabha in June 2024, he assumed office as Union Cabinet Minister of Education on June 9, 2024.

Pradhan was also conferred the Utkalmani Gopabandhu Pratibha Sanman, the best legislative award of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Personal Life

Born on June 26, 1969, in Talcher, Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan is the son of Debendra Pradhan and Basant Manjari Pradhan. He completed his Master's degree in Anthropology from Utkal University, Vani Vihar, Odisha.

He married Mridula Thakur Pradhan on December 9, 1998. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter.