On 90th Birthday, Retired Doctor Climbed Mount Kilimanjaro And May Have Broken A Record

Art Ulene knew exactly how he wanted to celebrate his 90th birthday. On July 13, the retired American doctor stood atop Uhuru Peak, the highest point on Mount Kilimanjaro, 19,341 feet above sea level. Moments later, the summit turned into an unlikely birthday party, complete with cake, singing and dancing alongside the 22 porters and guides who had helped him reach Africa's highest peak.

The climb also made Ulene the oldest person believed to have summited Mount Kilimanjaro, surpassing the previous age record set by Anne Lorimor in 2019. His achievement is awaiting official verification by Guinness World Records.

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According to The Washington Post, this was Ulene's third successful ascent of Kilimanjaro. He had spent months preparing for the expedition, determined to celebrate his milestone birthday somewhere few people ever do.

As NPR reported before the climb, Ulene trained rigorously for the challenge through strength workouts, long hikes, stair climbing and carrying a weighted backpack. He also underwent medical evaluations to ensure he was fit for the high-altitude trek.

When he finally reached the summit on his birthday, the celebration unfolded just as planned. Videos shared after the climb showed his team surprising him with a birthday cake before everyone gathered to sing and dance against the backdrop of Kilimanjaro's snow-capped peak.

The record Ulene is believed to have surpassed belonged to Anne Lorimor, who reached Uhuru Peak in 2019 at the age of 89. According to The Washington Post, Lorimor completed the nine-day round trip from base to summit without supplemental oxygen or artificial climbing aids, becoming the oldest known person to conquer Kilimanjaro at the time.

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For Ulene, however, the expedition was never just about setting a record. As The Wall Street Journal noted while following his preparations before the climb, he had set his sights on spending his 90th birthday on one of the world's most iconic mountains.

Looking back on the experience, Ulene summed it up in one word: “Magical.” Instead of celebrating with candles in a banquet hall, he marked the milestone above the clouds - turning a birthday dream into what could soon become a Guinness World Record.