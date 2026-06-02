Video: Trash Piles Up At Everest Camp, Tents And Oxygen Bottles Left Behind

A post shared by Everest Today on X has drawn attention to the growing issue of waste on Mount Everest, after a video showed discarded climbing equipment and waste scattered across Camp IV of the Everest. The footage is of Camp IV, located at an altitude of around 7,900 metres on Mount Everest. The site serves as the final camp for climbers before they make their summit attempt, reported Daily Mail.

Abandoned tents, empty oxygen bottles, food cans, torn climbing gear and other forms of waste can be seen across the South Col area.

In its post, Everest Today described Camp IV as the highest campsite on Earth and the last stop before reaching the summit of the world's tallest mountain.

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The video shows various items left behind at the campsite. Discarded tents and climbing equipment are visible on the snow-covered terrain, alongside empty oxygen cylinders and other waste materials.

According to Daily Mail, a record 274 climbers ascended Mount Everest from the Nepal side in a single day in May, as the surge in visitors worsened the growing litter problem.

The video has sparked discussion online about the environmental impact of climbing activities on Mount Everest and the condition of camps located along the popular summit route.

Camp IV, situated on the South Col, remains one of the most important staging points for climbers preparing for the final ascent to the summit. The latest footage has once again highlighted concerns about waste left behind in one of the world's most iconic mountain environments.